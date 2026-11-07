High school flag football: City Section playoff scores and schedule
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#8 Cleveland 14, #1 Panorama 6
#4 El Camino Real 6, #5 Birmingham 0
#6 King/Drew 25, #3 Garfield 19
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy 18, #7 GALA 12
DIVISION II
#9 Westchester 14, #1 Bell 13
#5 Taft at #4 Arleta
#3 North Hollywood 27, #6 Fremont 6
#10 Huntington Park 6, #2 Foshay 0
DIVISION IV
#9 New Designs University Park 13, #1 South East 0
#4 Crenshaw 22, #5 Chatsworth 14
#14 Bernstein 19, #6 Monroe 8
#2 South Gate 35, #7 Port of LA 13
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#4 San Pedro at #1 Carson
#7 Wilmington Banning at #3 Narbonne
DIVISION 1
#8 Cleveland at #4 El Camino Real
#6 King/Drew at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
DIVISION II
#9 Westchester at #5 Taft or #4 Arleta
#10 Huntington Park at #3 North Hollywood
DIVISION III
#4 Santee at #1 Maywood CES, 3:30 p.m.
#3 Palisades at #2 Sotomayor
DIVISION IV
#9 New Designs University Park at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Bernstein at #2 South Gate
Note: Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.