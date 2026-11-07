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High School Sports

High school flag football: City Section playoff scores and schedule

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CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#8 Cleveland 14, #1 Panorama 6

#4 El Camino Real 6, #5 Birmingham 0

#6 King/Drew 25, #3 Garfield 19

#2 Granada Hills Kennedy 18, #7 GALA 12

DIVISION II

#9 Westchester 14, #1 Bell 13

#5 Taft at #4 Arleta

#3 North Hollywood 27, #6 Fremont 6

#10 Huntington Park 6, #2 Foshay 0

DIVISION IV

#9 New Designs University Park 13, #1 South East 0

#4 Crenshaw 22, #5 Chatsworth 14

#14 Bernstein 19, #6 Monroe 8

#2 South Gate 35, #7 Port of LA 13

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#4 San Pedro at #1 Carson

#7 Wilmington Banning at #3 Narbonne

DIVISION 1

#8 Cleveland at #4 El Camino Real

#6 King/Drew at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

DIVISION II

#9 Westchester at #5 Taft or #4 Arleta

#10 Huntington Park at #3 North Hollywood

DIVISION III

#4 Santee at #1 Maywood CES, 3:30 p.m.

#3 Palisades at #2 Sotomayor

DIVISION IV

#9 New Designs University Park at #4 Crenshaw

#14 Bernstein at #2 South Gate

Note: Finals (all divisions) Saturday, Nov. 14.

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