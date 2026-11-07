High school flag football: Southern Section finals results
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SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
At Huntington Beach High
OPEN DIVISION
JSerra 40, Newport Harbor 14
DIVISION 1
Oxnard 18, Palos Verdes 12
DIVISION 2
San Clemente 35, Gahr 34 (OT)
DIVISION 3
Valencia 12, Quartz Hill 7
DIVISION 4
Cerritos Valley Christian 33, West Ranch 18
DIVISION 5
Loma Linda Academy 33, Peninsula 6
DIVISION 6
St. Monica 39, Heritage 20