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High School Sports

High school flag football: Southern Section finals results

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At Huntington Beach High

OPEN DIVISION

JSerra 40, Newport Harbor 14

DIVISION 1

Oxnard 18, Palos Verdes 12

DIVISION 2

San Clemente 35, Gahr 34 (OT)

DIVISION 3

Valencia 12, Quartz Hill 7

DIVISION 4

Cerritos Valley Christian 33, West Ranch 18

DIVISION 5

Loma Linda Academy 33, Peninsula 6

DIVISION 6

St. Monica 39, Heritage 20

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