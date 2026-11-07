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High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

King Exusdus of Sun Valley Poly takes off on an 82-yard touchdown run.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• CJ Dickerson, La Habra: Rushed for 203 yards in win over Etiwanda.

• Grady Long, La Serna: Rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 136 yards in win over Valencia.

• King Exusdus, Sun Valley Poly: Rushed for 174 yards and one touchdown in win over Marshall.

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• Marlon Watson, Inglewood: Rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns in win over Huntington Beach.

• Ayden Bias, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Oxnard Pacifica.

• Joseph Lara, Bonita: Rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Great Oak.

• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Rushed for 276 yards in win over Glendora.

• Raphael Graham, Cathedral: Rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in win over Cypress.

• Raphael Graham, Cathedral: Rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in win over Cypress.

PASSING

• Lincoln Jahn, Inglewood: Passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns in win over Huntington Beach.

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• Magnus Merriman, Viewpoint: Passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in win over Hemet.

• Kale Murphy, Downey: Passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns in win over Newbury Park.

• Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Inglewood.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown in win over Gardena Serra.

• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Completed 24 of 30 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Altos.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 346 yards and five touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.

• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 302 yards and one touchdown in win over Fremont.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 308 yards and six touchdowns in win over South Gate.

• Dutch Burbidge, Charter Oak: Passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns in win over Vista del Lago.

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• Trent Lux, Great Oak: Passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bonita.

RECEIVING

• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Had five receptions for 181 yards in win over Westlake.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught four passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns vs. Bishop Amat.

• Zion Anderson, Long Beach Poly: Made five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns in win over Norco.

DEFENSE

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Had two interceptions, including a pick six, and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in win over Taft.

• Blake Shingleton, Quartz Hill: Recorded two sacks in win over Hart.

• Hudson Manning, Chaminade: Had four sacks in win over Corona del Mar.

• Weston Reis, Palos Verdes: Returned interception 25 yards for a touchdown in win over Gardena Serra.

• Elijah Williams, Chaminade: Made game-winning pick-six interception in win over Corona del Mar.

• Abel Carreles, South East: Had four sacks in win over Fremont.

• Gianni Haynes, Cathedral: Returned interception 80 yards for touchdown in win over Cypress.

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• Sammy Timu, Long Beach Poly: Had two sacks in win over Norco.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Kaden Nesen, Oaks Christian: Made 38-yard field goal at end of regulation to send game into OT in loss to Temecula Valley.

• Mateo Akerman, Corona del Mar: Made 44-yard field goal in loss to Chaminade.

• Mateo Akerman, San Juan Hills: Made field goals of 35 and 38 yards in win over Tustin, making him 10 of 11 on attempts this season.

• Landon Perkins, Long Beach Poly: Returned punt for touchdown in win over Norco.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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