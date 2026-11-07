High school football: Top performers in the Southland

King Exusdus of Sun Valley Poly takes off on an 82-yard touchdown run.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• CJ Dickerson, La Habra: Rushed for 203 yards in win over Etiwanda.

• Grady Long, La Serna: Rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 136 yards in win over Valencia.

• King Exusdus, Sun Valley Poly: Rushed for 174 yards and one touchdown in win over Marshall.

Advertisement

• Marlon Watson, Inglewood: Rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns in win over Huntington Beach.

• Ayden Bias, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Oxnard Pacifica.

• Joseph Lara, Bonita: Rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Great Oak.

• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Rushed for 276 yards in win over Glendora.

• Raphael Graham, Cathedral: Rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in win over Cypress.

• Raphael Graham, Cathedral: Rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in win over Cypress.

PASSING

• Lincoln Jahn, Inglewood: Passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns in win over Huntington Beach.

Advertisement

• Magnus Merriman, Viewpoint: Passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in win over Hemet.

• Kale Murphy, Downey: Passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns in win over Newbury Park.

• Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Inglewood.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown in win over Gardena Serra.

• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Completed 24 of 30 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Altos.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 346 yards and five touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.

• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 302 yards and one touchdown in win over Fremont.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 308 yards and six touchdowns in win over South Gate.

• Dutch Burbidge, Charter Oak: Passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns in win over Vista del Lago.

Advertisement

• Trent Lux, Great Oak: Passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bonita.

RECEIVING

• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Had five receptions for 181 yards in win over Westlake.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught four passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns vs. Bishop Amat.

• Zion Anderson, Long Beach Poly: Made five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns in win over Norco.

DEFENSE

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Had two interceptions, including a pick six, and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in win over Taft.

• Blake Shingleton, Quartz Hill: Recorded two sacks in win over Hart.

• Hudson Manning, Chaminade: Had four sacks in win over Corona del Mar.

• Weston Reis, Palos Verdes: Returned interception 25 yards for a touchdown in win over Gardena Serra.

• Elijah Williams, Chaminade: Made game-winning pick-six interception in win over Corona del Mar.

• Abel Carreles, South East: Had four sacks in win over Fremont.

• Gianni Haynes, Cathedral: Returned interception 80 yards for touchdown in win over Cypress.

Advertisement

• Sammy Timu, Long Beach Poly: Had two sacks in win over Norco.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Kaden Nesen, Oaks Christian: Made 38-yard field goal at end of regulation to send game into OT in loss to Temecula Valley.

• Mateo Akerman, Corona del Mar: Made 44-yard field goal in loss to Chaminade.

• Mateo Akerman, San Juan Hills: Made field goals of 35 and 38 yards in win over Tustin, making him 10 of 11 on attempts this season.

• Landon Perkins, Long Beach Poly: Returned punt for touchdown in win over Norco.