High school girls’ volleyball: Division championship results
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Saturday’s Results
CITY SECTION FINALS
At Birmingham
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Taft d. #3 Cleveland, 3-2
DIVISION I
#2 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #1 SOCES, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
DIVISION V
#8 San Fernando Arroyo d. #7 Lakeview Charter, 3-0
At Venice High
DIVISION II
#11 MACES d. #1 South East, 3-1
DIVISION III
#3 Narbonne d. #4 Wilmington Banning
DIVISION IV
#3 Huntington Park d. #8 Arleta
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei d. Sierra Canyon, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Poly d. Redondo Union, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 16-14
DIVISION 3
Corona del Mar d. Newbury Park, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13
At Vista Murrieta
DIVISION 4
Vista Murrieta d. Glendora, 25-14, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22
At Fullerton
DIVISION 7
Placentia Valencia d. Fullerton, 3-0
At Rancho Mirage
DIVISION 9
Desert Christian Academy d. Rancho Mirage, 3-0
At Orange
DIVISION 10
Orange d. La Quinta, 3-0