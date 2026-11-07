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High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Division championship results

Volleyball on court
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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Saturday’s Results

CITY SECTION FINALS

At Birmingham

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Taft d. #3 Cleveland, 3-2

DIVISION I

#2 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #1 SOCES, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

DIVISION V

#8 San Fernando Arroyo d. #7 Lakeview Charter, 3-0

At Venice High

DIVISION II

#11 MACES d. #1 South East, 3-1

DIVISION III

#3 Narbonne d. #4 Wilmington Banning

DIVISION IV

#3 Huntington Park d. #8 Arleta

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

At Cerritos College

DIVISION 1

Mater Dei d. Sierra Canyon, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

DIVISION 2

Long Beach Poly d. Redondo Union, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 16-14

DIVISION 3

Corona del Mar d. Newbury Park, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13

At Vista Murrieta

DIVISION 4

Vista Murrieta d. Glendora, 25-14, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22

At Fullerton

DIVISION 7

Placentia Valencia d. Fullerton, 3-0

At Rancho Mirage

DIVISION 9

Desert Christian Academy d. Rancho Mirage, 3-0

At Orange

DIVISION 10

Orange d. La Quinta, 3-0

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