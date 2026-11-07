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High School Sports

Prep talk: La Habra, 0-5 in league play, begins football playoffs with victory

Blake Rogers of La Habra High races toward the end zone after making a reception against Etiwanda on Thursday night.
Blake Rogers of La Habra High races toward the end zone after making a reception against Etiwanda in a Southern Section Division 4 playoff opener on Thursday night.
(Interscholastic Films)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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After going 0-5 in the tough Bravo League, La Habra received an at-large entry to the Southern Section Division 4 football playoffs and showed on Thursday night that it belonged with a 35-28 win over Etiwanda.

Sophomore running back CJ Dickerson rushed for 203 yards and quarterback DJ Mitchell passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.

During the regular season, La Habra went 5-0 in nonleague games, which was critical to qualifying for an at-large spot after losing league games to Villa Park, Capistrano Valley, Tustin, Crean Lutheran and Corona del Mar, which all qualified for the playoffs in higher divisions.

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In Mitchell, a dual-threat quarterback, La Habra is very much alive in defending its Division 4 title won in 2025.

It shows the players and coaches stuck together after a tough five weeks of league play.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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