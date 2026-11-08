JSerra completes second straight flag football season as unbeaten champions

JSerra quarterback Kate Meier leaps into the arms of teammate Kai Beary after running for the winning touchdown earlier this season.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

All hail the JSerra Lions, the best high school flag football team in California and probably in the nation.

The Lions went 28-0 this season, their second straight unbeaten season. They won the Southern Section Open Division championship game on Saturday night with a 40-14 victory over Newport Harbor at Huntington Beach.

🚨 THE CHAMPIONS HAVE BEEN CROWNED 🚨



Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Open Division Girls Flag Football Champions, the JSerra Catholic Lions! 🏈#CIFSSGirlsFlagFootball pic.twitter.com/cb0SXwWJje — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) November 8, 2026

Coach Brian Ong wasn’t supposed to have a better team than the unbeaten 2025 squad, but the Lions pulled it off led by quarterback Kate Meier and receiver Tessa Russell, both of whom are only sophomores.

Advertisement

Meier passed for four touchdowns on Saturday. Russell had 12 receptions for 153 yards. No opponent came closer than 13 points all season. Newport Harbor, the No. 2 team in Southern California, lost three times to the Lions.

LIONS POSTGAME: Sophomore Kate Meier threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns, including three to fellow sophomore Tessa Russell (who had 12 catches for 153 yards), to help spark the JSerra Girls Flag Football team to a 40-14 win over the Newport Harbor Sailors in the CIF-SS Open… pic.twitter.com/3JKAcUoibb — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) November 8, 2026

In other finals, Oxnard won its first Division 1 title with an 18-12 win over Palos Verdes. In Division 2, San Clemente defeated Gahr 35-34 in overtime.

In Division 3, Valencia defeated Quartz Hill 12-7. Valencia’s 11-man football quarterback, Evan McCalister, was on hand to help his father, Cedric, the head coach. Camila Quintero threw three touchdown passes.

Advertisement

Valley Christian won Division 4 with a 33-18 win over West Ranch. Loma Linda defeated Peninsula 33-6 in Division 5. St. Monica, in its inaugural season, won Division 6 with a 39-20 victory over Heritage.

