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High School Sports

Prep talk: Hudson Manning of Chaminade becomes sack master in senior year

Hudson Manning of Chaminade had four sacks on Friday in a playoff win over Corona del Mar.
(Manning family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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In a city where Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett are playing for the Rams, the leading sacker of high school quarterbacks is defensive end Hudson Manning of Chaminade in West Hills. He’s right down the street from the Rams’ headquarters in Woodland Hills.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior had four sacks in a Division 2 playoff win over Corona del Mar on Friday, giving him 18½ on the season.

His brother, Nathan, was a star pitcher at West Ranch who now plays for UC Irvine.

Hudson is the football player in the family who has just put in a lot of hard work to be a force on defense for the Eagles, who play Oxnard Pacifica on Friday in the quarterfinals.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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