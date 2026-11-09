Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Van Nuys removes football team’s long-time photographer

Judy Collins with her grandchildren at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Judy Collins, shown with her grandchildren, has been taking photos at Van Nuy High football games for 28 years but was asked to leave the field on Friday.
(Courtesty of the Collins family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Judy Collins has been taking photos of Van Nuys football players and other teams free of charge during the past 28 years.

Collins, a grandmother whose two sons graduated from Van Nuys, enjoyed helping capture key moments for families for decades until she was informed Friday she could no longer take photographs despite completing an extension application that complied with Los Angeles Unified School District volunteer policies.

Football coach Ken Osario played with one of Collins’ sons years ago at Van Nuys and tried to figure out what was wrong when he noticed Collins was instructed to leave her usual post earlier this season. Osario and the school’s athletic director Dion Coley invited her to apply to be a voluntary coach to satisfy any concerns about her presence on the football sidelines.

Advertisement

She paid $80 and passed a CPR class and $20 for a TB screening. She got finger printed and went through a background check. She originally was going to pay several hundred dollars for a vendor’s license even though she gives away her photos for free, the group decided becoming a voluntary coach would be the quicker way to satisfy LAUSD requirements.

Baseball and bat on a ball field

High School Sports

Van Nuys coach Andres Sepulveda dismissed for building unauthorized batting cage

Van Nuys baseball coach Andres Sepulveda lost his position after an investigation into the construction of an unauthorized batting cage donated by alumni.

After completing all the paper work, she was told assistant principal in charge of athletics, Martin Tate, had to meet her. Collins said she attempted multiple times to reach the assistant principal via phone or in person at a game. She could not find him.

Collins said she went to the team’s game on Friday and started taking photos when Tate confronted her and asked her to leave the field. Asked why, Collins said Tate told her, “I’m just following the principal’s order.”

Advertisement

The principal is on administrative leave, a point Collins noted to Tate, but it did not change his instruction to leave.

Collins proceeded to walk to the visitor’s side and sat by a bench taking photos until Tate approached her at halftime and asked her to leave.

Bennett Rogers is the Palos Verdes volunteer camera man during football games.

High School Sports

Prep talk: Volunteers fill multiple roles to help high school teams succeed

Bennett Rogers of Palos Verdes High volunteers at football games to run the camera.

Los Angeles Unified School District’s communication office did not respond to a request for comment.

Collins said she had never had issues taking photos since she started until this year.

Osario said she is a “very sweet lady who has been supporting Van Nuys for years.”

The Van Nuys athletic director confirmed Collins completed the volunteer coach application and has begun taking photos for Panorama High while she waits to learn whether she’ll be allowed to resume her work at Van Nuys.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement