Girls’ flag football: Tuesday’s City Section semifinals playoffs scores and finals schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#4 San Pedro 14, #1 Carson 13
#7 Wilmington Banning 26, #3 Narbonne 21
DIVISION 1
#8 Cleveland 13, #4 El Camino Real 7
#6 King/Drew 18, #2 Granada Hills Kennedy 13
DIVISION II
#9 Westchester 52, #4 Arleta 20
#3 North Hollywood 13, #10 Huntington Park 0
DIVISION III
#4 Santee 13, #1 Maywood CES 6
#2 Sotomayor 13, #3 Palisades 7
DIVISION IV
#4 Crenshaw 26, #9 New Designs University Park 6
#2 South Gate 29, #14 Bernstein 13
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Finals
At Contreras High
OPEN DIVISION
#4 San Pedro vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 6 p.m.
DIVISION I
#8 Cleveland vs. #6 King/Drew, 4 p.m.
DIVISION II
#9 Westchester vs. #3 North Hollywood, 2 p.m.
DIVISION III
#4 Santee vs. #2 Sotomayor, 12 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#4 Crenshaw vs. #2 South Gate, 10 a.m.