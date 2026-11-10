Prep talk: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame goes with freshman quarterback in playoffs

Freshman quarterback West Dunton played junior varsity all season until starting for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday night.

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Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football coach Evan Yabu pulled off a rare feat — he changed what had been working during the regular season with a new strategy for the playoffs.

All season, Tahj Skinner, the team’s best athlete and starting safety, had been playing quarterback. Notre Dame qualified for the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs and faced Corona del Mar on Friday.

That’s when Yabu made a big change. He put in freshman West Dunton, a junior varsity player, to be the starting quarterback to free up Skinner to play receiver and also focus more on defense. Dunton kept his poise to deliver a 20-19 victory. Skinner caught 10 passes.

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Yabu said Dunton had been preparing well on junior varsity and it gave the Knights the opportunity to use Skinner’s other skills.

Next up for the Knights is a Friday showdown against top-seeded Chaparral at home.

Call it bold what Yabu did but it worked, and Skinner can always return to quarterback if needed for his running skills.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.