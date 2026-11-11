Prep talk: Dorsey makes late-season progress to reach City Section Open Division playoffs

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Stafon Johnson, the football coach at Dorsey High who was a star running back for the Dons and USC, has his team reaching peak form just in time for the start of the City Section Open Division playoffs on Friday.

Dorsey (6-4) is a surprise Open Division participant and plays at San Pedro on Friday. The Dons had a late-season surge, led by quarterback Trayson Bradford.

They upset King/Drew 22-6 to force a three-way tie for first place in the Coliseum League. They also came close to upsetting Crenshaw, losing 18-14.

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Those were the Dons’ final two regular-season games, and if they continue their improvement, who knows what could happen against the Pirates on Friday.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.