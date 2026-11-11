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High School Sports

Prep talk: Dorsey makes late-season progress to reach City Section Open Division playoffs

Dorsey quarterback Trayson Bradford is shown on the sideline wearing his helmet
Dorsey quarterback Trayson Bradford has helped lift the Dons with a late-season surge.
(Dorsey HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Stafon Johnson, the football coach at Dorsey High who was a star running back for the Dons and USC, has his team reaching peak form just in time for the start of the City Section Open Division playoffs on Friday.

Dorsey (6-4) is a surprise Open Division participant and plays at San Pedro on Friday. The Dons had a late-season surge, led by quarterback Trayson Bradford.

They upset King/Drew 22-6 to force a three-way tie for first place in the Coliseum League. They also came close to upsetting Crenshaw, losing 18-14.

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Those were the Dons’ final two regular-season games, and if they continue their improvement, who knows what could happen against the Pirates on Friday.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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