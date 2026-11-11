Prep talk: On signing day, Norco softball pitcher Coral Williams picks UCLA

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When 12-time NCAA softball champion UCLA signs a pitcher, people pay attention to the school of Lisa Fernandez and Rachel Garcia.

Norco pitcher Coral Williams signed with the Bruins on Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, embracing a tradition that isn’t for everyone.

“She’s got all the pitches and right mindset to pitch there,” Norco coach Rick Robinson said. “With that coaching staff, she’s going to fit in well. I think it’s the perfect place for her.”

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Welcome to Westwood, Coral Williams! 🙌@CoralW2027, the No. 1 prospect from California, will be joining the Bruins' pitching staff next fall.#GoBruins | #NSD27 pic.twitter.com/0dNVTZUcdY — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) November 11, 2026

Williams enters her senior season at Norco with a career pitching record of 52-5.

Softball power Norco has other commits in the process of signing: Savannah Gonzalez (Cal Baptist), Leighton Gray (Texas A&M), Sadie Burroughs (Duke) and Hollynn Gentry (Texas Tech).

Among early signees for UCLA baseball were pitcher Ryan See (Dana Hills), infielder Parker Leoff (Huntington Beach), first baseman Jake Kim (Harvard-Westlake), pitcher Aiden Rae (JSerra), outfielder John Sullivan (Servite), outfielder Ricardo Hurtado (Orange Lutheran).

Cypress’ Tate Belfanti and Tim Carey signed with TCU and Pepperdine, respectively.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Servite. Group photo - Pictured L to R: Luke Helsper (Lacrosse - Catawba College), Shane Wendler (Baseball - USC), John Sullivan (Baseball - UCLA) pic.twitter.com/S29FUixWSv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 11, 2026

Santa Margarita signing day. pic.twitter.com/6Z31CdTYPx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 11, 2026

Mater Dei signing day pic.twitter.com/VoXpZgIqQC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 10, 2026