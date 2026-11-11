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High School Sports

Prep talk: On signing day, Norco softball pitcher Coral Williams picks UCLA

Norco pitcher Coral Williams signed with UCLA on Wednesday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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When 12-time NCAA softball champion UCLA signs a pitcher, people pay attention to the school of Lisa Fernandez and Rachel Garcia.

Norco pitcher Coral Williams signed with the Bruins on Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, embracing a tradition that isn’t for everyone.

“She’s got all the pitches and right mindset to pitch there,” Norco coach Rick Robinson said. “With that coaching staff, she’s going to fit in well. I think it’s the perfect place for her.”

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Williams enters her senior season at Norco with a career pitching record of 52-5.

Softball power Norco has other commits in the process of signing: Savannah Gonzalez (Cal Baptist), Leighton Gray (Texas A&M), Sadie Burroughs (Duke) and Hollynn Gentry (Texas Tech).

Among early signees for UCLA baseball were pitcher Ryan See (Dana Hills), infielder Parker Leoff (Huntington Beach), first baseman Jake Kim (Harvard-Westlake), pitcher Aiden Rae (JSerra), outfielder John Sullivan (Servite), outfielder Ricardo Hurtado (Orange Lutheran).

Cypress’ Tate Belfanti and Tim Carey signed with TCU and Pepperdine, respectively.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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