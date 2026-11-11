Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football playoff games

Centennial quarterback Jaden Jefferson pumps his right arm as he celebrates a play.
Quarterback Jaden Jefferson will lead Corona Centennial into a rematch against Mater Dei, which beat the Huskies 10-9 on Sept. 11.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A look at two of this week’s top high school football playoff games:

FRIDAY

Corona Centennial (7-3) vs. Mater Dei (8-2) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Two schools very familiar with each other meet in a Division 1 showdown. Centennial lost to Mater Dei 10-9 on Sept. 11 when it didn’t have kicker and all-around athlete Jaden Walk-Green. He’s back to join versatile quarterback Jaden Jefferson and an offensive line that is finally healthy. The Huskies must deal with improving freshman quarterback Paytyn Guess and a group of Mater Dei linebackers who are active and quick. The pick: Centennial.

Chaparral (7-4) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (8-3), 7 p.m.

There are few high-powered offenses better than Chaparral with the return of quarterback Dane Weber. The only question is can Notre Dame match the points about to be scored by Chaparral, seeded No. 1 in Division 2. The pick: Chaparral.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement