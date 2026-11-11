Quarterback Jaden Jefferson will lead Corona Centennial into a rematch against Mater Dei, which beat the Huskies 10-9 on Sept. 11.

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A look at two of this week’s top high school football playoff games:

FRIDAY

Corona Centennial (7-3) vs. Mater Dei (8-2) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Two schools very familiar with each other meet in a Division 1 showdown. Centennial lost to Mater Dei 10-9 on Sept. 11 when it didn’t have kicker and all-around athlete Jaden Walk-Green. He’s back to join versatile quarterback Jaden Jefferson and an offensive line that is finally healthy. The Huskies must deal with improving freshman quarterback Paytyn Guess and a group of Mater Dei linebackers who are active and quick. The pick: Centennial.

Chaparral (7-4) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (8-3), 7 p.m.

There are few high-powered offenses better than Chaparral with the return of quarterback Dane Weber. The only question is can Notre Dame match the points about to be scored by Chaparral, seeded No. 1 in Division 2. The pick: Chaparral.