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High School Sports

The Times’ preseason top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

Jordan Mize of Sierra Canyon High elevates for a dunk in the Open Division state championship game last season.
Jordan Mize of Sierra Canyon High ;delivers a dunk in the Open Division state championship game at Golden 1 Center last season. The Trailblazers start out ranked No. 1 for 2026-27.
(Greg Stein)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings:

1. SIERRA CANYON: Defending Open Division state champion is loaded with quality guards, led by JJ Sati-Grier and Heritage Christian transfer Houston Rolle.

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Connecticut commit NaVorro Bowman Jr. leads a veteran group that also added 6-foot-8 transfer King Rachal.

3. MATER DEI: Transfers Ryan Doane (JSerra) and Ender Berg (Legacy Christian) will make Monarchs very tough when they become eligible after Christmas.

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4. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Sophomore Northern California transfer Juleeyan Williams is very good.

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Players from unbeaten junior varsity team combined with guards Pierce Thompson and Cole Holden will make the Wolverines very dangerous as they gain experience.

6. CRESPI: Coach Derek Fisher had his team competing against the best in offseason tournaments.

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7. ST. FRANCIS: With 7-5 Kentucky commit Cherif Millogo and 7-foot Yann Kamagate, look for a dunkathon.

8. REDONDO UNION: Chris Sanders-led team will offer lots of competition.

9. DAMIEN: Mike LeDuc, the coach who turned loose Tracy Murray, is going to do the same with three-point shooting star Zaire Rasshan.

10. LA MIRADA: California commit Gene Roebuck has stayed at the same high school for four years, which deserves a standing ovation.

11. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY: Center Mahamadou Diop and point guard Zach Arnold are a dynamic duo.

12. PALISADES: All-City point guard Phillip Reed leads a strong cast of returning players for the defending City Section champions.

13. BRENTWOOD: There’s no pushing around 6-7 junior Ethan Hill this season.

14. WINDWARD: Davey Smith & Co. are part of a strong Gold Coast League trio of teams.

15. CROSSROADS: Let’s see what kind of improvement Shalen Sheppard makes in his junior season.

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16. ROLLING HILLS PREP: Texas Christian commit Nick Welch Jr. is set for his best season yet.

17. ETIWANDA: Defense and team chemistry will propel the Eagles.

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Never doubt what coach Matt Dunn is capable of putting together.

19. RANCHO CHRISTIAN: Northwestern commit Jeremiah Profit is going to be a scoring machine.

20. LOYOLA: Returnees Omari Cuffe and Mattai Carter will help the Cubs stay relevant in a tough Mission League.

21 HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Eli Simmons is a 6-6 junior with lots of skills.

22. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN: Standout sophomore point guard Will Conroy Jr. gets to show what he improved on during summer and fall.

23. ANAHEIM CANYON: Lots of returnees and size make the Commanches a team to watch.

24. ST. BERNARD: Brandon Granger is ready for his best season yet.

25. BISHOP MONTGOMERY: The Williams twins, Terron and Tarron, are seniors after a 24-3 junior season.

Others to watch: JSerra, Arcadia, Corona del Mar, Oaks Christian, Bishop Amat, Mira Costa, Orange Lutheran, Chaminade, Servite.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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