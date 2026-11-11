The Times’ preseason top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

Jordan Mize of Sierra Canyon High ;delivers a dunk in the Open Division state championship game at Golden 1 Center last season. The Trailblazers start out ranked No. 1 for 2026-27.

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The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings:

1. SIERRA CANYON: Defending Open Division state champion is loaded with quality guards, led by JJ Sati-Grier and Heritage Christian transfer Houston Rolle.

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Connecticut commit NaVorro Bowman Jr. leads a veteran group that also added 6-foot-8 transfer King Rachal.

3. MATER DEI: Transfers Ryan Doane (JSerra) and Ender Berg (Legacy Christian) will make Monarchs very tough when they become eligible after Christmas.

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4. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Sophomore Northern California transfer Juleeyan Williams is very good.

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Players from unbeaten junior varsity team combined with guards Pierce Thompson and Cole Holden will make the Wolverines very dangerous as they gain experience.

6. CRESPI: Coach Derek Fisher had his team competing against the best in offseason tournaments.

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7. ST. FRANCIS: With 7-5 Kentucky commit Cherif Millogo and 7-foot Yann Kamagate, look for a dunkathon.

8. REDONDO UNION: Chris Sanders-led team will offer lots of competition.

9. DAMIEN: Mike LeDuc, the coach who turned loose Tracy Murray, is going to do the same with three-point shooting star Zaire Rasshan.

10. LA MIRADA: California commit Gene Roebuck has stayed at the same high school for four years, which deserves a standing ovation.

11. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY: Center Mahamadou Diop and point guard Zach Arnold are a dynamic duo.

12. PALISADES: All-City point guard Phillip Reed leads a strong cast of returning players for the defending City Section champions.

13. BRENTWOOD: There’s no pushing around 6-7 junior Ethan Hill this season.

14. WINDWARD: Davey Smith & Co. are part of a strong Gold Coast League trio of teams.

15. CROSSROADS: Let’s see what kind of improvement Shalen Sheppard makes in his junior season.

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16. ROLLING HILLS PREP: Texas Christian commit Nick Welch Jr. is set for his best season yet.

17. ETIWANDA: Defense and team chemistry will propel the Eagles.

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Never doubt what coach Matt Dunn is capable of putting together.

19. RANCHO CHRISTIAN: Northwestern commit Jeremiah Profit is going to be a scoring machine.

20. LOYOLA: Returnees Omari Cuffe and Mattai Carter will help the Cubs stay relevant in a tough Mission League.

21 HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Eli Simmons is a 6-6 junior with lots of skills.

22. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN: Standout sophomore point guard Will Conroy Jr. gets to show what he improved on during summer and fall.

23. ANAHEIM CANYON: Lots of returnees and size make the Commanches a team to watch.

24. ST. BERNARD: Brandon Granger is ready for his best season yet.

25. BISHOP MONTGOMERY: The Williams twins, Terron and Tarron, are seniors after a 24-3 junior season.

Others to watch: JSerra, Arcadia, Corona del Mar, Oaks Christian, Bishop Amat, Mira Costa, Orange Lutheran, Chaminade, Servite.