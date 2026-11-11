The Times’ preseason top 25 boys’ basketball rankings
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The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings:
1. SIERRA CANYON: Defending Open Division state champion is loaded with quality guards, led by JJ Sati-Grier and Heritage Christian transfer Houston Rolle.
2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Connecticut commit NaVorro Bowman Jr. leads a veteran group that also added 6-foot-8 transfer King Rachal.
3. MATER DEI: Transfers Ryan Doane (JSerra) and Ender Berg (Legacy Christian) will make Monarchs very tough when they become eligible after Christmas.
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Sophomore Northern California transfer Juleeyan Williams is very good.
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Players from unbeaten junior varsity team combined with guards Pierce Thompson and Cole Holden will make the Wolverines very dangerous as they gain experience.
6. CRESPI: Coach Derek Fisher had his team competing against the best in offseason tournaments.
7. ST. FRANCIS: With 7-5 Kentucky commit Cherif Millogo and 7-foot Yann Kamagate, look for a dunkathon.
8. REDONDO UNION: Chris Sanders-led team will offer lots of competition.
9. DAMIEN: Mike LeDuc, the coach who turned loose Tracy Murray, is going to do the same with three-point shooting star Zaire Rasshan.
10. LA MIRADA: California commit Gene Roebuck has stayed at the same high school for four years, which deserves a standing ovation.
11. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY: Center Mahamadou Diop and point guard Zach Arnold are a dynamic duo.
12. PALISADES: All-City point guard Phillip Reed leads a strong cast of returning players for the defending City Section champions.
13. BRENTWOOD: There’s no pushing around 6-7 junior Ethan Hill this season.
14. WINDWARD: Davey Smith & Co. are part of a strong Gold Coast League trio of teams.
15. CROSSROADS: Let’s see what kind of improvement Shalen Sheppard makes in his junior season.
16. ROLLING HILLS PREP: Texas Christian commit Nick Welch Jr. is set for his best season yet.
17. ETIWANDA: Defense and team chemistry will propel the Eagles.
18. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Never doubt what coach Matt Dunn is capable of putting together.
19. RANCHO CHRISTIAN: Northwestern commit Jeremiah Profit is going to be a scoring machine.
20. LOYOLA: Returnees Omari Cuffe and Mattai Carter will help the Cubs stay relevant in a tough Mission League.
21 HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Eli Simmons is a 6-6 junior with lots of skills.
22. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN: Standout sophomore point guard Will Conroy Jr. gets to show what he improved on during summer and fall.
23. ANAHEIM CANYON: Lots of returnees and size make the Commanches a team to watch.
24. ST. BERNARD: Brandon Granger is ready for his best season yet.
25. BISHOP MONTGOMERY: The Williams twins, Terron and Tarron, are seniors after a 24-3 junior season.
Others to watch: JSerra, Arcadia, Corona del Mar, Oaks Christian, Bishop Amat, Mira Costa, Orange Lutheran, Chaminade, Servite.