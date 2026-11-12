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High School Sports

High school volleyball: Regional playoff results and schedule

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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CIF SOCAL REGIONALS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#8 San Juan Hills d. #1 Harvard-Westlake, 17-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 18-16

#4 Redondo Union d. #5 Murrieta Valley, 24-26, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23

#14 Coronado d. #11 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 15-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 15-9

#7 San Luis Obispo d. #15 Bishop’s, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-12

DIVISION II

#16 Mission College Prep d. #8 Bakersfield Liberty, 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15

#5 Santa Fe Christian d. #13 Vista Murrieta, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23

#6 Newbury Park d. #14 Glendora, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17

#2 North County San Marcos d. #10 Westview, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

DIVISION III

#1 Santa Barbara d. #9 Steele Canyon, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19

#4 Helix d. #5 Woodland Hills Taft, 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21

#3 Sage Creek d. #6 Cleveland, 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19

#10 Westridge d. #2 Point Loma, 25-21, 29-27, 25-17

DIVISION IV

#1 El Camino Real d. #8 Placentia Valencia, 25-13, 25-11, 23-25, 24-26, 15-6

#5 Chatsworth d. #4 Granada Hills, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 21-19

#3 Cqstaic d. #11 Fullerton, 3-0

#7 Capistrano Valley d. #2 Lakewood, 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 15-8

DIVISION V

#1 Rio Mesa d. #8 San Diego Hoover, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

#5 Bakersfield North d. #4 Strathmore, 18-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22

#3 Desert Christian Academy d. #6 Maywood CES, 3-1

#7 Rancho Mirage d. #2 San Gabriel Academy, 3-2

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#4 San Diego Cathedral Catholic at #1 Mater Dei

#3 Torrey Pines at #2 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 1

#8 San Juan Hills at #4 Redondo Union

#14 Coronado at #7 San Luis Obispo

DIVISION 2

#16 Mission College Prep at #5 Santa Fe Christian

#6 Newbury Park at #2 North County San Marcos

DIVISION 3

#4 Helix at #1 Santa Barbara

#3 Sage Creek at #2 Point Loma

DIVISION 4

#5 Chatsworth at #1 El Camino Real

#7 Capistrano Valley Christian at #3 Castaic

DIVISION 5

#5 Bakersfield North at #1 Rio Mesa

#7 Rancho Mirage at #3 Desert Christian Academy

Note: Finals (all divisions) Nov. 17 at higher seeds; State Finals Nov. 20 at Santiago College.

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