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High School Sports

Prep talk: Van Nuys gets back its No. 1 quarterback in time for playoffs

Sophomore Isaiah Palomino is back at quarterback for Van Nuys High after suffering an injury in the first game of the season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Palomino of Van Nuys suffered an injury last August in in his team’s opening football game. He missed the next nine games, with the Wolves going 5-5 and being seeded No. 3 in the City Section Division III playoffs.

Last week, Palomino returned and guided the Wolves to a 20-15 win over Maya Angelou in the playoff opener.

Now Van Nuys gets to face Westchester at home in the quarterfinals on Friday night. Westchester went 0-10 in the regular season and won its playoff opener over Rancho Dominguez 18-12.

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So it’s a new start both for Palomino and his opponent, Westchester.

Van Nuys coach Ken Osorio said Palomino’s return should be beneficial for the Wolves.

The City Section Open Division playoffs begin Friday with No. 8 Palisades at No. 1 Carson; No. 5 King/Drew at No. 4 Birmingham; No. 6 Crenshaw at No. 3 Cleveland; and No. 7 Dorsey at No. 2 San Pedro.

So far, there have been few top seeds losing in the City playoffs.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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