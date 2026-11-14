High school football: City and Southern Section semifinals schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
CITY SECTION
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#5 King/Drew at #1 Carson
#6 Crenshaw at #2 San Pedro
DIVISION I
#4 Wilmington Banning at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy
#3 Venice at #2 L.A. Hamilton
DIVISION II
#12 Marquez at #1 Jefferson
#3 San Fernando at #2 Sylmar
DIVISION III
#4 Lincoln at #1 L.A. Roosevelt
#6 Westchester at #2 South East
SOUTHERN SECTION
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College
Sierra Canyon at Corona Centennial
DIVISION 2
San Juan Hills at Chaparral
Palos Verdes at Oxnard Pacifica
DIVISION 3
San Jacinto at Villa Park
Great Oak at Long Beach Poly
DIVISION 4
Chino Hills at Downey
La Habra at Quartz Hill
DIVISION 5
Mary Star at Aquinas
Agoura at Simi Valley
DIVISION 6
St. Francis at Santa Ana Foothill
Beaumont at Santa Barbara
DIVISION 7
La Mirada at Paramount
Oak Park at Millikan
DIVISION 8
Rio Hondo Prep at Segerstrom
Rancho Verde at Corona Santiago
DIVISION 9
Riverside North at West Covina
Compton at Moreno Valley
DIVISION 10
Desert Hot Springs at Nogales
Dos Pueblos at Rancho Mirage
DIVISION 11
Crescenta Valley at South Torrance
Dominguez at Xavier Prep
DIVISION 12
Lakeside at Costa Mesa
Carter at Artesia
DIVISION 13
Irvine University at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Whittier at Anaheim
DIVISION 14
Knight at San Gabriel
Santa Ana Valley at Bassett
8-MAN
DIVISION 1
Faith Baptist at Calvary Baptist
Chadwick at Sage Hill