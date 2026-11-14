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High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section semifinals schedule

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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

CITY SECTION

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#5 King/Drew at #1 Carson

#6 Crenshaw at #2 San Pedro

DIVISION I

#4 Wilmington Banning at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy

#3 Venice at #2 L.A. Hamilton

DIVISION II

#12 Marquez at #1 Jefferson

#3 San Fernando at #2 Sylmar

DIVISION III

#4 Lincoln at #1 L.A. Roosevelt

#6 Westchester at #2 South East

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College

Sierra Canyon at Corona Centennial

DIVISION 2

San Juan Hills at Chaparral

Palos Verdes at Oxnard Pacifica

DIVISION 3

San Jacinto at Villa Park

Great Oak at Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 4

Chino Hills at Downey

La Habra at Quartz Hill

DIVISION 5

Mary Star at Aquinas

Agoura at Simi Valley

DIVISION 6

St. Francis at Santa Ana Foothill

Beaumont at Santa Barbara

DIVISION 7

La Mirada at Paramount

Oak Park at Millikan

DIVISION 8

Rio Hondo Prep at Segerstrom

Rancho Verde at Corona Santiago

DIVISION 9

Riverside North at West Covina

Compton at Moreno Valley

DIVISION 10

Desert Hot Springs at Nogales

Dos Pueblos at Rancho Mirage

DIVISION 11

Crescenta Valley at South Torrance

Dominguez at Xavier Prep

DIVISION 12

Lakeside at Costa Mesa

Carter at Artesia

DIVISION 13

Irvine University at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Whittier at Anaheim

DIVISION 14

Knight at San Gabriel

Santa Ana Valley at Bassett

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Faith Baptist at Calvary Baptist

Chadwick at Sage Hill

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