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High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Michael Farinas of Chaparral High leaps across the goal line for a two-point conversion during a 63-7 win over Notre Dame.
Michael Farinas of Chaparral High leaps across the goal line for a two-point conversion in a 63-7 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a Southern Section Division 2 playoff game on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Michael Farinas, Chaparral: Ran 79 yards and three touchdowns, scored on a two-point conversion, caught five passes for 65 yards in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• George Hastings, Agoura: Rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.

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• Raphael Graham, Cathedral: Scored four touchdowns in loss to La Habra.

• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Kristopher Biggers, Riverside North: Rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns in win over Fountain Valley.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Had 46 carries for 245 yards and one touchdown in loss to Venice.

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PASSING

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Palisades.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 228 yards and one touchdown, ran for 133 yards and one touchdown in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for 158 yards and one touchdown in win over Mater Dei.

• Connor Petrov, Simi Valley: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Temecula Valley.

• Vito Schiada, St. Francis: Passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

• Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Edison.

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• Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach: Passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Foothill.

• Ian Ditch, Mary Star: Passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in win over Muir.

• Jonah Tuaniga, Long Beach Millikan: Passed for four touchdowns in win over Barstow.

• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 377 yards and four touchdowns in win over L.A. Wilson.

• Thaddeu Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 75 yards and one touchdown in overtime win over El Camino Real.

RECEIVING

• Tristan Brown, Mater Dei: Caught six passes for 151 yards and one touchdown in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Delano Rock, St. Francis: Caught four passes for 125 yards and one touchdown vs. Calabasas.

• Mahki Huff, Mary Star: Had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns vs. Muir.

DEFENSE

• Ethan Harrington, Sierra Canyon: Had two sacks in win over Mission Viejo.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Contributed 10 solo tackles and rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns in win over Chaminade.

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• Eric Wright, South East: Had two interceptions in win over Wilson.

• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Had 10 solo tackles, one interception, caught four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in win over Franklin.

• Hudson Manning, Chaminade: Had two sacks in loss to Pacifica, setting school record with 21.5 sacks.

• Aydan Steen, Santa Margarita: Had two tackles for losses in win over San Clemente.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Trevor Koko, San Juan Hills: Made three field goals from 29, 41 and 20 yards in win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• Blaise Burwell, Edison: Returned kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in loss to Long Beach Poly.

• Dalton Lang, Villa Park: Made 35-yard field goal in fourth quarter in win over Newport Harbor.

• Raymond Dillon Jr., Fountain Valley: Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in loss to Riverside North.

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• Dylan Moreno, San Pedro: Made four field goals in win over Dorsey.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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