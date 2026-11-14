High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Michael Farinas of Chaparral High leaps across the goal line for a two-point conversion in a 63-7 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a Southern Section Division 2 playoff game on Friday night.

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A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Michael Farinas, Chaparral: Ran 79 yards and three touchdowns, scored on a two-point conversion, caught five passes for 65 yards in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• George Hastings, Agoura: Rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.

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• Raphael Graham, Cathedral: Scored four touchdowns in loss to La Habra.

• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Kristopher Biggers, Riverside North: Rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns in win over Fountain Valley.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Had 46 carries for 245 yards and one touchdown in loss to Venice.

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PASSING

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Palisades.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 228 yards and one touchdown, ran for 133 yards and one touchdown in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for 158 yards and one touchdown in win over Mater Dei.

• Connor Petrov, Simi Valley: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Temecula Valley.

• Vito Schiada, St. Francis: Passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

• Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly: Passed for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Edison.

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• Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach: Passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Foothill.

• Ian Ditch, Mary Star: Passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in win over Muir.

• Jonah Tuaniga, Long Beach Millikan: Passed for four touchdowns in win over Barstow.

• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 377 yards and four touchdowns in win over L.A. Wilson.

• Thaddeu Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 75 yards and one touchdown in overtime win over El Camino Real.

RECEIVING

• Tristan Brown, Mater Dei: Caught six passes for 151 yards and one touchdown in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Delano Rock, St. Francis: Caught four passes for 125 yards and one touchdown vs. Calabasas.

• Mahki Huff, Mary Star: Had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns vs. Muir.

DEFENSE

• Ethan Harrington, Sierra Canyon: Had two sacks in win over Mission Viejo.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Contributed 10 solo tackles and rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns in win over Chaminade.

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• Eric Wright, South East: Had two interceptions in win over Wilson.

• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Had 10 solo tackles, one interception, caught four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in win over Franklin.

• Hudson Manning, Chaminade: Had two sacks in loss to Pacifica, setting school record with 21.5 sacks.

• Aydan Steen, Santa Margarita: Had two tackles for losses in win over San Clemente.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Trevor Koko, San Juan Hills: Made three field goals from 29, 41 and 20 yards in win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• Blaise Burwell, Edison: Returned kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in loss to Long Beach Poly.

• Dalton Lang, Villa Park: Made 35-yard field goal in fourth quarter in win over Newport Harbor.

• Raymond Dillon Jr., Fountain Valley: Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in loss to Riverside North.

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• Dylan Moreno, San Pedro: Made four field goals in win over Dorsey.

