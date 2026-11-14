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High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

Friday’s Results

At University of Redlands

DIVISION 1

Portola 10, Mira Costa 8

DIVISION 2

Campbell Hall 10, Cate 8

DIVISION 3

Flintridge Prep 11, Pasadena Poly 7

DIVISION 4

CAMS 9, Capistrano Valley 9 (Cams wins 64-58 on games)

At The Claremont Club

DIVISION 5

Santa Barbara 10, Laguna Blanca 8

DIVISION 6

Orange County Pacifica Christian 12, Carpinteria 6

DIVISION 7

Mayfair defeated Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

DIVISION 8

Foothill Tech 10, Nordhoff 8

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