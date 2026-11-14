High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results
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HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
Friday’s Results
At University of Redlands
DIVISION 1
Portola 10, Mira Costa 8
DIVISION 2
Campbell Hall 10, Cate 8
DIVISION 3
Flintridge Prep 11, Pasadena Poly 7
DIVISION 4
CAMS 9, Capistrano Valley 9 (Cams wins 64-58 on games)
At The Claremont Club
DIVISION 5
Santa Barbara 10, Laguna Blanca 8
DIVISION 6
Orange County Pacifica Christian 12, Carpinteria 6
DIVISION 7
Mayfair defeated Santa Monica Pacifica Christian
DIVISION 8
Foothill Tech 10, Nordhoff 8