Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Southern California regional results and schedule

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

CIF SOCAL REGIONALS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Mater Dei d. #4 San Diego Cathedral Catholic, 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 25-13

#2 Sierra Canyon d. #3 Torrey Pines, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

DIVISION I

#4 Redondo Union d. #8 San Juan Hills, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

#14 Coronado d. #7 San Luis Obispo, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

DIVISION II

#5 Santa Fe Christian d. #16 Mission College Prep, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15

#6 Newbury Park d. #2 North County San Marcos, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11

DIVISION III

#4 Helix d. #1 Santa Barbara, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22

#2 Point Loma d. #3 Sage Creek, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 25-16

DIVISION IV

#1 El Camino Real d. #5 Chatsworth, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24

#3 Castaic d. #7 Capistrano Valley Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 16-14

DIVISION V

#5 Bakersfield North d. #1 Rio Mesa, 3-2

#3 Desert Christian Academy d. #7 Rancho Mirage, 3-2

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Finals

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Sierra Canyon at #1 Mater Dei

DIVISION I

#14 Coronado at #4 Redondo Union

DIVISION II

#6 Newbury Park at #5 Santa Fe Christian

DIVISION III

#4 Helix at #2 Point Loma

DIVISION IV

#3 Castaic at #1 El Camino Real

DIVISION V

#5 Bakersfield North at #3 Desert Christian Academy

Note: State Finals (all divisions) Friday, November 20 at Santiago College.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement