High school girls’ volleyball: Southern California regional results and schedule
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
CIF SOCAL REGIONALS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Mater Dei d. #4 San Diego Cathedral Catholic, 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 25-13
#2 Sierra Canyon d. #3 Torrey Pines, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19
DIVISION I
#4 Redondo Union d. #8 San Juan Hills, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
#14 Coronado d. #7 San Luis Obispo, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
DIVISION II
#5 Santa Fe Christian d. #16 Mission College Prep, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15
#6 Newbury Park d. #2 North County San Marcos, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11
DIVISION III
#4 Helix d. #1 Santa Barbara, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22
#2 Point Loma d. #3 Sage Creek, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 25-16
DIVISION IV
#1 El Camino Real d. #5 Chatsworth, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24
#3 Castaic d. #7 Capistrano Valley Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 16-14
DIVISION V
#5 Bakersfield North d. #1 Rio Mesa, 3-2
#3 Desert Christian Academy d. #7 Rancho Mirage, 3-2
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Finals
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Sierra Canyon at #1 Mater Dei
DIVISION I
#14 Coronado at #4 Redondo Union
DIVISION II
#6 Newbury Park at #5 Santa Fe Christian
DIVISION III
#4 Helix at #2 Point Loma
DIVISION IV
#3 Castaic at #1 El Camino Real
DIVISION V
#5 Bakersfield North at #3 Desert Christian Academy
Note: State Finals (all divisions) Friday, November 20 at Santiago College.