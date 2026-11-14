Prep talk: Marine League teams battle for City Section flag football title

Alexa Guerrero holds the championship plaque as she and her Marshall High teammates celebrate winning the City Section Open Division flag football championship over Eagle Rock last season. Banning plays San Pedro on Saturday for the 2026 crown.

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It will be an all-Marine League championship game on Saturday in the City Section Open Division girls’ flag football final, with No. 4-seeded San Pedro facing No. 7 Banning at 6 p.m. at Contreras High.

It will be the final game of five divisional matchups at Contreras.

Banning won the title in 2024 and reached this year’s final despite going 5-5 in the Marine League and finishing fourth. The Pilots have lost twice to San Pedro in close games. Sophomore quarterback Daniela Ardaiz has led San Pedro with more than 4,000 yards passing.

Cleveland hopes to continue its success in fall sports in the Division I final at 4 p.m. against King/Drew. The 11-man football team is 10-0. The boys’ water polo team won a City title on Thursday. The girls’ volleyball team was City runner-up.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.