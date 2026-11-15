High school boys’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff schedule
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SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION I
#8 Dos Pueblos at #1 Cathedral Catholic
#5 Harvard-Westlake vs. #4 La Jolla at Coggan Aquatic Center
#6 Bishop’s at #3 JSerra
#7 Oaks Christian at #2 Newport Harbor
DIVISION II
#8 Elsinore at #1 Mira Costa
#5 Torrey Pines at #4 St. John Bosco
#6 Damien at #3 Helix
#7 Mission Bay at #2 Santana
DIVISION III
#8 Eagle Rock at #1 Troy
# 5 Winchester Liberty vs. #4 Ramona at Del Norte, 7 p.m.
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Palisades
#7 Montebello vs. #2 Cleveland at Sherman Oaks Park
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 19 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 21 at higher seeds.