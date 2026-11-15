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High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff schedule

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION I

#8 Dos Pueblos at #1 Cathedral Catholic

#5 Harvard-Westlake vs. #4 La Jolla at Coggan Aquatic Center

#6 Bishop’s at #3 JSerra

#7 Oaks Christian at #2 Newport Harbor

DIVISION II

#8 Elsinore at #1 Mira Costa

#5 Torrey Pines at #4 St. John Bosco

#6 Damien at #3 Helix

#7 Mission Bay at #2 Santana

DIVISION III

#8 Eagle Rock at #1 Troy

# 5 Winchester Liberty vs. #4 Ramona at Del Norte, 7 p.m.

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Palisades

#7 Montebello vs. #2 Cleveland at Sherman Oaks Park

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 19 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 21 at higher seeds.

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