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High School Sports

Prep talk: Simi Valley turns to freshman center after injury to win football playoff game

Carson Guzzo is photographed on the Simi Valley High campus in a hoodie.
Carson Guzzo, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound freshman, was forced to take over snapping duties on Friday night after the starting center was injured.
(Simi Valley HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Carson Guzzo was the starting center for Simi Valley’s freshman football team this season. He got called up to the varsity to stand on the sideline and get some experience watching the intensity of the Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

But when the starting center went down because of an injury on Friday night, Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert didn’t hesitate to turn to Guzzo, who delivered in the second half to help the Pioneers upset Temecula Valley 35-30.

Benkert said Simi Valley’s next-man-up mentality was embraced by the 5-foot-11, 240-pound freshman. Guzzo didn’t have any bad snaps when the Pioneers were in shotgun formation.

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Simi Valley is 7-5 and set to play Agoura in a Division 5 semifinal. Benkert has 324 career coaching victories, the most by an active high school coach in California.

Quarterback Connor Petrov passed for three touchdowns and Salvador Villa ran for 191 yards and one touchdown for the Pioneers.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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