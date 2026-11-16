Christian Rogers of Campbell Hall made all six of his three-point attempts and finished with 22 points in 91-28 win over Grant.

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In the gym at Grant High where Gilbert Arenas used to throw up threes in bunches, Christian Rogers of Campbell Hall opened the high school basketball season Monday by gaining a little bragging rights over “Uncle” Gil with his three-point shooting efficiency, making all six threes in a 91-28 win over Grant.

He’s good friends with USC guard Alijah Arenas, Gilbert’s son, so he knows the elder Arenas well. Rogers, a 5-foot-9 guard, finished with 22 points. Freshman Cuneyt Demirozu, who came from Turkey, had 16 points, and Chris Paul Jr. had 14 points.

Rogers is on his third coach in four years at Campbell Hall.

“Man, that shows my commitment, my loyalty,” he said.

Carson 68, South Gate 33: The Colts, with Marine League title aspirations, received 17 points from Eric Netter and 15 points from Joshua Dixon.

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Los Angeles University 68, Bernstein 52: Skylar Melton scored 25 points and Cameron Jones 21 points for University.

Servite 74, Silverado 42: Tariq Johnson led the Friars with 22 points.

St. Francis 69, Santa Barbara 57: Yann Kamagate scored 27 points in his high school debut.

Oak Park 93, Culver City 61: Easton Holmes contributed 33 points and 14 rebounds and Jonathan Plax added 22 points and 10 assists for Oak Park.

Damien 76, Woodbridge 12: Jojo Mariles had 17 points to lead four players in double figures.