Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian set pace as high school girls’ basketball season opens

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As another exciting season of high school girls’ basketball begins throughout the Southland, there are many programs with title aspirations, but the cream of the crop remains defending Open Division state champion Ontario Christian.

The Knights are led by 5-foot-6 guard Kaleena Smith, The Times’ Player of the Year the last two seasons, who averaged 31 points per game as a junior and is being recruited by many of the top collegiate programs in the nation, including USC, UCLA, Connecticut, LSU and South Carolina. Since Smith — known as “Special K” — stepped on campus, Ontario Christian has a record of 92-9. Joining her for another deep postseason run are Virginia Tech-bound guard Dani Robinson and forward Skylah Archer (a senior) and 10th-grader Chloe Jenkins, who averaged a team-best 11.3 rebounds per game last winter. Smith led Ontario Christian to the Southern Section crown her sophomore year and wants another.

Since highly touted junior Tatianna Griffin announced in June that she was transferring from Ontario Christian to Mater Dei, the question has been if and when Griffin will be eligible to play for the Monarchs, as her status is under review by the Southern Section. Whether or not Griffin plays, Mater Dei is still loaded with the addition of Addison Archer (the California freshman player of the year by Cal-Hi Sports) from Rancho Christian, who will be eligible as a sit-out period transfer.

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The Monarchs return UNLV commit Harmony Golightly (the Trinity League MVP last season after making 95 three-pointers) and Nelly Strong in the backcourt, while freshman Jania Turner joins Marissa Bishop at the forward spot under coach Jody Wynn.

Never count out Etiwanda under coach Stan Delus, who piloted the Eagles to three straight Open Division titles from 2023 to 2025 and could have them vying again with a lineup that features Division I commits Chasity Rice (Notre Dame), Andrea Alamo (Denver), Millennium (AZ)) transfer Dashia Richardson (Akron) and Tess Oldenburg and Jaylee Moore. If any team can make up for the loss of Arynn Finley (now at the University of Arizona), it is the Eagles.

Sierra Canyon upset Ontario Christian in the Southern Section Open Division final last year under the guidance of Times Coach of the Year Alicia Komaki. Despite the graduation of Jerzy Robinson, who has taken her talents to South Carolina, the Trailblazers have point guard Cherri Hatter, small forward Rosie Oladokun, Hamiley Arenas (sister of USC guard Alijah Arenas, who transferred from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame last season) and sophomore center Aaliyah Mack, a Fairmont Prep transfer.

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Windward finished 18-14 last season under interim coach Dante Dixon and is led by combo guard and USC commit Charis Rainey. She will be complemented by five-star guard Amel Cook (back after sitting out her junior season with a knee injury), Princeton commit Angelina Habis and freshman guard Emma Powell.

After winning the Division I state title last year, Corona Centennial will look to better its 24-win season a year ago with a roster that features 6-7 All-American forward Sydney Douglas and guards Armanyie Reed (who averaged 14.1 points per game last year) and Talithakoum Poialii-Hunkin. The graduation of center Cydnee Bryant (now at Kansas) is a big loss for Matt Tumambing’s squad, but early tests against Bergtraum of New York City and Rancho Christian will tell a lot.

Sage Hill pulled off a shocking upset of Sierra Canyon in the regional semifinals last year behind the school’s all-time leading scorer, Amalia Holguin, whose graduation means Kamdyn Klamberg and Eve Fowler need to pick up the slack. The Lightning take on Sierra Canyon once again in their opener Friday.

JSerra Catholic, runner-up to Mater Dei in the Triniity League and a state Division I quarterfinalist a year ago, returns All-CIF guard Vivian Grenald, who had 15 double-doubles last winter, and 20-point scorer Kayla Rice.

Westchester routed Birmingham to win the City Section Open Division title last winter, and the Comets return All-City Player of the Year, point guard Savannah Myles (21.9 points per game last winter). Birmingham will be powered by All-City sophomores Jaydin-Lynn Walker at forward and Belinda Hernandez Santiago at guard.

Top 10 preseason girls’ basketball teams

Kaleena Smith dribbles to the basket under pressure from Sierra Canyon during last season’s Southern Section final. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

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1. Ontario Christian (34-2)

2. Mater Dei (26-8)

3. Etiwanda (30-4)

4. Sierra Canyon (30-3)

5. Corona Centennial (24-5)

6. Windward (18-14)

7. Sage Hill (28-6)

8. La Salle (30-5)

9. Rancho Christian (26-9)

10. JSerra (21-9)

Last season’s final record in parenthesis.

Players to watch

Kaleena Smith, G, Ontario Christian

Dani Robinson, G, Ontario Christian

Skylah Archer, F, Ontario Christian

Addison Archer, G, Mater Dei

Harmony Golightly, G, Mater Dei

Tatianna Griffin, G, Mater Dei*

Chasity Rice, G, Etiwanda

Cherri Hatter, G, Sierra Canyon

Hamiley Arenas, G, Sierra Canyon

Charis Rainey, G, Windward

Angelina Habis, G, Windward

Sydney Douglas, F, Corona Centennial

Vivian Grenald, G, JSerra

Kamdyn Klamberg, F, Sage Hill

Kayla Watanabe, G, Orange Lutheran

Alaysha Mills, F, Moreno Valley

Kamilla Basyrova, F, Valencia

Emerson Martin, F, Camarillo

Kiley Husbands, F, San Clemente

Kelin Shajanian, G, Crescenta Valley

* Eligibility under review by Southern Section