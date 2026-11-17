Agoura’s George Hastings is an all-around standout for the Division 5 semifinalists.

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Agoura’s football program has been receiving lots of attention with the rise of Ty Dieffenbach, a former Agoura star now the starting quarterback for 10-0 UCLA.

It’s about time for George Hastings to get his due. The senior has helped lead Agoura to the Division 5 semifinals by doing anything and everything for the Chargers.

On offense playing running back, he has rushed for 1,258 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He has caught 25 passes and scored three touchdowns. On defense playing linebacker, he has 85 tackles with one sack and one interception.

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He’s 5 feet 11, 190 pounds and has been a football standout for three seasons.

All he does is perform wherever coach Dustin Croick needs him.

Agoura hosts Simi Valley on Friday night. The Chargers are so close to reaching a championship game, so watch for Hastings to play multiple roles.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.