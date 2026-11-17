High school boys’ water polo: SoCal Regionals results and schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
DIVISION I
#1 Cathedral Catholic 19, #8 Dos Pueblos 11
#5 Harvard-Westlake 16, #4 La Jolla 13
#6 Bishop’s 17, #3 JSerra 16
#2 Newport Harbor 10, #7 Oaks Christian 6
DIVISION II
#1 Mira Costa 15, #8 Elsinore 5
#5 Torrey Pines 9, #4 St. John Bosco 7
#3 Helix 15, #6 Damien 10
#2 Santana 16, #7 Mission Bay 8
DIVISION III
#1 Troy 14, #8 Eagle Rock 4
# 5 Winchester Liberty 13, #4 Ramona 6
#3 Palisades 11, #6 Granada Hills 8
#2 Cleveland 18, #7 Montebello 9
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Semifinals
DIVISION I
#5 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Cathedral Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
#6 Bishop’s at #2 Newport Harbor
DIVISION 2
#5 Torrey Pines at #1 Mira Costa
#3 Helix at #2 Santana
DIVISION 3
#5 Winchester Liberty at #1 Troy
#3 Palisades vs. #2 Cleveland at Pettit Park, 3:30 p.m.
Note: Finals (all divisions) Nov. 21 at higher seeds.