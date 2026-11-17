Mater Dei’s sideline, led by coach Raul Lara, erupts in celebration after the Monarchs pulled out a 36-35 win over Trinity League rival St. John Bosco.

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Mater Dei is looking for a new football coach after announcing on Tuesday that coach Raul Lara won’t be back. In three seasons, his record was 29-6, including a 13-0 mark in 2024.

It raises the question, does Mater Dei want a program with discipline on and off the field or is the focus on winning championships?

Of course, the Monarchs would prefer to have both but there’s a definite conflict that exists based on recent happenings.

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Raul Lara is out as football coach at Mater Dei. The rumors have been circulating for weeks. pic.twitter.com/HGrp5slIer — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2026

Lara was brought in by school president Michael Brennan to provide discipline to a program that had gotten into trouble under veteran coach Bruce Rollinson after an alleged hazing incident. Rollinson retired after the 2022 season. Assistant Frank McManus succeeded Rollinson and immediately won a Southern Section Division 1 and Open Division state championships in 2023 but was dismissed after just one season.

Brennan knew Lara, a successful former Long Beach Poly coach, from his days when the two were together at St. Anthony. Lara was chosen to be almost a CEO, letting the assistants do the coaching and direct a group of players that were among the most talented around. The team went 13-0 in his first season and featured tight end Mark Bowman (USC), running back Jordon Davison (Oregon), receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (USC), defensive back Cory Lavender (UCLA) and many other scholarship players.

Then came back-to-back 8-3 seasons, and Lara was out.

“29-6 and you get fired,” Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan said. “I feel bad for him.”

One warning sign for Lara was the collapse of lower level football at Mater Dei. The school used to have powerful freshman teams. There was a lack of freshman players to play a full schedule.

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There had been rumors for weeks that Lara’s job was in jeopardy. During the season, Randy Wright took over play-calling duties and was named the interim coach on Tuesday. Also a football alumnus had been gauging interest from other coaches in case the job opened.

Mater Dei appeared to overcome adversity with wins over Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco this season, earning a No. 3 seed for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. But a 45-15 opening round loss to the Huskies ended their season and ended Lara’s brief Mater Dei career.

“I’m sure he’ll be back,” Logan said.

Asked if he’d be a Mater Dei candidate, Logan laughed. “No, all I’m worried about is Friday night,” he said, referring to the Huskies’ Division 1 semifinal game against unbeaten Sierra Canyon.

Two obvious candidates to replace Lara would be Santa Margarita’s offensive and defensive coordinators, Lenny Vandermade and Steve Fifita. Vandermade, a Mater Dei grad, has been turned down before by the Monarchs. Fifita, the mastermind behind Santa Margarita’s rise to prominence on the defensive side under head coach Carson Palmer, might be more interested in a return to college coaching if he left the Eagles.

When last seen after a furious fourth-quarter comeback win over St. John Bosco on Oct. 30, Lara was doing what he does best in addressing his team afterward. It wasn’t about the win — it was about teaching a life lesson.

“If you stick together, no one can beat you,” he told his players.