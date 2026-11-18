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When your team finishes 0-10, you don’t usually make the high school football playoffs — anywhere. But coach Cameron Graham of winless Westchester High was happy his team received a City Section Division III playoff berth based on the Comets’ strength of schedule.

“We played a very tough schedule,” he said. “Kids kept fighting, were resilient and they keep believing.”

After playoff wins over Rancho Dominguez and Van Nuys, Westchester (2-10) has reached the City Division III semifinals with a road game on Friday night against South East, a team it lost to 38-14 in September.

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Graham offers no apology to those who think a winless team doesn’t deserve a playoff spot.

“Those people need to do their research and see the teams we played,” he said, pointing to losses to Open Division teams King/Drew, San Pedro and Palisades. “A lot of teams are still playing. The tough schedule got us the opportunity to be in the playoffs. The opportunity to show the lessons we learned are great to see.”

Westchester lost 19 seniors to graduation and started the season having to forfeit its opening game because not enough players had been cleared via physicals or paperwork. Now with 25 players and standout sophomore receiver/defensive back Terrence Nicholson healthy after suffering a broken wrist, Westchester finds itself showing the computer was not wrong putting an 0-10 regular-season team in the playoffs.

But how did Graham prevent players from quitting with one loss after another?

“I tried to make it a family,” he said. “Good communications with parents, good communications with players. Keeping the spirit up with a young team and telling them the wins will come. They stayed the course.”

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.