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A lifetime in football taught Carson Palmer the perils of looking too far ahead. He didn’t do it as a quarterback. He doesn’t do it as a coach.

Sometimes, he has to remind his Santa Margarita Catholic High football players, even though they are undefeated and defending state champions. San Clemente nearly pulled off a monumental upset last Friday in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals before losing to Santa Margarita, 7-0.

“I think we were thinking about Bosco,” said Palmer this week, with his Eagles squaring off against St. John Bosco on Friday in a semifinal at Saddleback College.

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“With 16-, 17-year-old kids,” he said, “it’s hard to keep them zeroed in on today.”

Palmer adopts that same philosophy when discussing his future, which has become a popular topic well beyond the walls of Santa Margarita. Could he eventually replace Lincoln Riley as coach at USC, where Palmer helped launch the Pete Carroll era and won a Heisman Trophy in 2002?

A lot of people are dropping Palmer’s name — including some of his rival high school coaches.

“Carson’s leaving, Carson’s leaving,” he said, describing the pitch he suspects other schools are making to prospects. “That’s the knock.”

Parents have asked him directly when their sons visit campus. Will you be around to coach him when he’s a junior? When he’s a senior?

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“I don’t want to mislead anybody,” said Palmer, whose son, Fletch, is a junior and Santa Margarita’s starting quarterback. “So my intent is to be here. My goal is to be here. I know things change, and I know that you can’t make plans years in advance… especially in coaching.”

Palmer, the No. 1 overall pick by Cincinnati in 2003, spent 15 seasons in the NFL for the Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was 12th all-time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns when he retired after the 2017 season.

For the moment, all the murmurs about him leaving his current job are merely a distraction from his goal to win another Southern Section championship and more. He has tried to turn down the volume on it, and largely has been successful in doing so.

“I’m not paying attention to it,” he said. “I’m not involved in it. I’m not talking with anybody from there. I’m focused on these guys.”

Voices Commentary: The return of Jaden Walk-Green makes Corona Centennial a different team for semifinals Corona Centennial is set to face unbeaten Sierra Canyon on Friday in Southern Section Division 1 semifinals. It’s one of many intriguing matchups Friday.

Five years in, the Riley era at USC has not panned out as expected. Riley arrived from Oklahoma in late 2021 with a robust record and a mandate to return the Trojans to national contention right away. That hasn’t happened. Next week’s game against No. 4 UCLA looms large as a measuring stick.

Even so, parting ways with Riley would be complicated. His contract runs through the 2031 season and the buyout would be in the neighborhood of $70 million, among the largest in the history of college athletics, making the decision a colossal one.

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Regardless, the subject of Palmer’s upward trajectory undeniably percolates below the surface, just as it did with former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, who this week was introduced as the new head coach at North Carolina State, his alma mater. He had been a high school coach in Alabama, and his son, Gunner, has committed to play quarterback for the Wolfpack.

Meanwhile, back at Santa Margarita, some influential people were eyeing that development.

“We don’t know how long the window is that we have Carson,” said Jim Hartigan, who coached Palmer at Santa Margarita and now runs the school’s athletic department. “It’s not going to be forever. I think we know that. I think he knows that.”

Hartigan has reminded the school’s president and others to enjoy this Palmer paradise while they can.

“When the time comes, we’ll have to deal with it,” Hartigan said. “But I’m not going to start worrying or panicking and figuring out what we have to do until we have to do it.”

What’s clear is Palmer, along with his coordinators and other assistant coaches, have revived a once-proud program and created a culture of winning. In the seven years before he returned to the school, the Eagles were a combined 31-41 with two winning seasons of 6-5.

This season’s team is 11-0, 5-0 in the Trinity League, and ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps.

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“We’re in a spot that we have not been in in a long time, or maybe ever,” said Hartigan, who was coach when Santa Margarita finished 14-0 and won a Division II state title in 1997 with Palmer at quarterback.

Santa Margarita High coach Carson Palmer, center, hoists the Southern Section Division 1 championship plaque overhead after a dominating win over Corona Centennial last year at the Rose Bowl.

Palmer is quick to credit his staff of assistants, which includes defensive coordinator Steve Fifita, a standout defensive tackle at Utah who later played in the NFL, and offensive coordinator Lenny Vandermade, one of Palmer’s blockers at USC and his college roommate.

“It took a while to find the right group staff-wise, and our staff is phenomenal,” the coach said. “We coach hard, like at the college level… We have high expectations.”

Friday nights are big at Santa Margarita and so are Saturday afternoons, with alumni from last year’s team now impacting college programs. Those include standout receiver Trent Mosley and defensive back Jayden Crowder, both at USC; Tulane quarterback Trace Johnson, starting as a freshman; and linebacker Dash Fifita — nephew of the defensive coordinator — who has three sacks for Arizona.

Others include cousins Aleki and Joshua Holani at Sacramento State, offensive linemen Niniva Nicholson (Arizona State) and Manoah Faupusa (Arizona), Logan Hirou (UCLA) and Griffin Brahm (USC).

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Palmer loves to get calls from his former Santa Margarita players who say that program prepared them for the next step in ways they did not expect.

“Some freshmen are struggling with school and then meetings, then lifting, then practice,” he said. “Our guys are used to it. So you get there and it’s not too much.”

The coach recalls a specific conversation with Johnson about absorbing the complexities of a college playbook.

Said Palmer: “Trace’s first comment was, `Man, this offense is so easy. Thank you. I didn’t realize it was so hard [at Santa Margarita] and there was so much on my plate and so many expectations.’”

Shaelyn and Carson Palmer have three children at Santa Margarita now, and a fourth heading there. Twins Fletch and Elle are juniors, Bries is a sophomore, and 10-year-old Carter is a ballboy for his dad’s team.

“I would not have taken a high school job anywhere else — anywhere else,” Palmer said.

“I’m here because God wanted me here. I’m here for a reason, not just randomly here. I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, and I love it.”

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As for rolling the film forward? Palmer knows better.