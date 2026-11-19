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When the high school basketball season begins Nov. 27 for Mater Dei High, many eyes will be on legendary coach Gary McKnight.

He begins his 45th season as head coach. He’s already the winningest coach in California history with 1,316 wins and needs 18 to pass the national record of 1,333 set by Robert Hughes of Terrell and Dunbar high schools in Fort Worth, Texas, according to records kept by CalHiSports.com.

McKnight’s first season was 1982-83, and he has guided the Monarchs to 24 Southern Section titles and 11 state titles. Mater Dei’s court has been named after him.

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This year’s team should be much improved over last season, particularly after several sit-out period transfer students become eligible after Christmas.

The school and others are planning celebrations in anticipation of his historic accomplishment.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.