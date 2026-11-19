Former Chino Hills coach Steve Baik was back on the sideline Thursday coaching Calabasas after taking seven years off from being a head coach.

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If only LaVar Ball could have made an appearance Tuesday in Woodland Hills, it would have been the icing on a giant cake.

He’s back in the Taff gym. Don’t anyone let LAUSD know. Derrick Taylor coaching Blair. pic.twitter.com/HY8Rn4KleP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 19, 2026

First, Derrick Taylor, who guided Taft to four City Section championships before losing his position during the COVID-19 testing days, was back in the Taft gym coaching Blair.

Mick Conin hanging out at Taft High. pic.twitter.com/mQfYNaEgQz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2026

Then UCLA coach Mick Cronin dropped by to watch Arcadia’s 6-foot-8 Owen Eteuati Edwards, who had 17 points in a 73-50 win over St. Monica. Nick Wallace Jr. led the Apaches with 17 points.

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Redondo Union played Calabasas in a game matching two coaches who won City Section championships at Fairfax — Reggie Morris Jr. in 2022 and Steve Baik in 2019.

City Section champion basketball coaches at Fairfax in 2022 and 2019. Reggie Morris Jr. and Steve Baik. Now head coaches at Redondo Union and Calabasas. pic.twitter.com/JtDOLoq97X — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2026

Yes, that Steve Baik, the one who coached the Ball brothers — Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo — to a 35-0 record in 2016 before leaving for Fairfax, then retiring in 2019 for seven years until his return Tuesday.

Asked if he would deploy a full-court press at Calabasas like he did at Chino Hills, Baik said, “If we could have LaMelo or any of his brothers, then we’d press.”

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Sorry, LaMelo is busy playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lonzo and LiAngelo aren’t available. But Calabasas, missing four transfer players who become eligible on Dec. 25, served notice it’s going to be a team to watch, pushing Redondo Union to the end before losing 57-50.

Chris Sanders scored 17 points for Redondo Union. Johnny Thyfault had 18 points and Cayde Rooke made four threes and finished with 16 points for Calabasas.

Taylor says he’s far more low-key compared to his Taft days. Blair defeated Taft 78-42. Jaleel Hunter scored 24 points for Blair.

JSerra 54, Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan 41: Berk Catalay scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds to help the Lions improve to 2-0 on their trip in Tennessee.

L.A. University 69, Gardena 47: Skylar Melton finished with 23 points for University.

Rancho Cucamonga 50, Anaheim Canyon 45: The Cobras dropped their first game. Jonah Kim scored 16 points for Canyon. Carter Johnson scored 17 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Damien 65, La Habra 22: Zaire Rasshan made six threes and finished with 20 points to help Damien reach the Sunny Hills tournament semifinals.

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St. John Bosco 87, Santa Ana 39: Will Hazelrig had 21 points and King Harris 16 for the Braves.