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Ryan Rakowski vividly remembers sitting out last season’s Southern Section Division 3 final with a broken thumb and watching his team lose on its home field to Oxnard Pacifica.

Given another chance Friday night, the Palos Verdes High senior made the most of it, running for four touchdowns and throwing for three more in a 62-38 triumph on the Tritons’ home field to advance to the Division 2 championship game.

“Whoever we play we want to beat but there was definitely a little extra motivation for me,” said Rakowski, who has led the Sea Kings (12-1) to three consecutive section finals and hopes to graduate with two titles, having won the Division 5 crown as a sophomore. “I didn’t get to play these guys last year and they did a lot of talking. I watched a lot of film and saw stuff I liked.”

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It was a matchup between programs that mirror each other in many ways but Palos Verdes made it 202 wins in 18 seasons under coach Gus Gardner, who has guided the Sea Kings to three section championships and a state bowl championship.

Since taking over at Pacifica in 2013, Mike Moon has enjoyed similar success, winning section titles in 2019, 2024 and 2025 and a state bowl championship, but his aspirations for a three-peat were thwarted by a Palos Verdes team that outscored his 35-14 over the last 24 minutes.

“We came here confident and knew we could do whatever we wanted with them,” said Palos Verdes receiver and cornerback Jalen Flowers, who had touchdown grabs of 46 and six yards. “The first one was a screen. Give me the ball and I’ll go score.”

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Oxnard Pacifica High quarterback Taylor Lee, left, is dragged down from behind by Palos Verdes linebacker Weston Reis on Friday night. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

There were six lead changes in the first half, which ended with the Sea Kings up 27-24 after a six-yard touchdown strike from Rakowski to Flowers on fourth-and-goal with 1:34 left.

After Isaiah Phelps capped the Tritons’ first drive with a 22-yard run, Rakowski answered with a 65-yard burst up the middle that tied the score, 7-7. An interception by Flowers set up Rakowski’s second touchdown run from eight yards to give Palos Verdes its first lead and he added scoring runs of 29 and two yards in the third quarter when the Sea Kings broke the game open. His seven-yard scoring toss to tight end Andrew Santos made it a 31-point margin midway through the fourth quarter.

Christian Reis added touchdown runs off six and eight yards for Palos Verdes.

Taylor Lee, who threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-10 win over Palos Verdes last fall, threw for only one score Friday — an 11-yarder to Jadiel Santos late in the fourth quarter. Lee also scored on an eight-yard keeper in the second quarter.

Lorenzo Lee and Jamarcus Harmon each ran for a touchdown and David Carranza booted a 29-yard field goal for Pacifica (10-3).

Pacifica has won 36 games over the last three seasons while Palos Verdes is right behind with 33 during that span. The Sea Kings hope to add to the total next week versus San Juan Hills.