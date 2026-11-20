Mater Dei High volleyball players celebrate after beating Sierra Canyon in four sets to win the Southern Section Division 1 championship on Nov. 7.

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After requiring five sets to win the Southern California Regional championship against rival Sierra Canyon, including a 15-13 victory in the final set, Mater Dei gets its shot on Saturday to win the state girls’ volleyball Open Division championship.

The Monarchs will face Folsom in a 6:30 p.m. final at Rancho Santiago College in Orange.

State girls volleyball championship schedule. pic.twitter.com/Dt5xxJd1i5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 18, 2026

Activities begin on Friday with Redondo Union facing Branson for the Division I championship at 6:30 p.m.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗗 🗞️



The 2026 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championship Program is out now! ✨



🔗 https://t.co/pVQF2Wx5Wd pic.twitter.com/Knz5pMYSaK — CIF State (@CIFState) November 18, 2026

On Saturday, El Camino Real from the City Section will seek the Division IV championship in an 11 a.m. match against Santa Cruz.

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