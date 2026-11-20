Prep talk: State girls’ volleyball championships take place this weekend
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After requiring five sets to win the Southern California Regional championship against rival Sierra Canyon, including a 15-13 victory in the final set, Mater Dei gets its shot on Saturday to win the state girls’ volleyball Open Division championship.
The Monarchs will face Folsom in a 6:30 p.m. final at Rancho Santiago College in Orange.
Activities begin on Friday with Redondo Union facing Branson for the Division I championship at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, El Camino Real from the City Section will seek the Division IV championship in an 11 a.m. match against Santa Cruz.
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