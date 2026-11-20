Corona Centennial High quarterback Jaden Jefferson runs 28 yards untouched for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Sierra Canyon

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There’s a reason Matt Logan of Corona Centennial High has won 314 games as a head football coach. He knows what to do when his team needs a big play.

The moment happened midway through the third quarter on a chilly Friday night in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals against unbeaten Sierra Canyon. The Trailblazers suddenly had momentum after a horrible start. They were down only eight points, and Centennial faced fourth and one from the 42.

On fourth and one the nerve of Corona Centennial to complete 33-yard pass to Quentin Hale. That leads to six-yard TD run by Jaden Jefferson. 28-13 Centennial. pic.twitter.com/pSxfUcNxpo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

Quarterback Jaden Jefferson looked to the sideline and immediately took the shotgun snap. You’d think he’d hand the ball off to running back Malaki Davis. Instead, he threw the ball up to his best friend, receiver Quentin Hale, who made a tough catch for a 33-yard gain leading to a Jefferson touchdown.

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“I knew he was going to catch it,” Jefferson said of the fourth-down gamble. “It was the key play.”

Said Logan: “It was kind of a trick play. We lulled them and it worked.”

Centennial (9-3) came away with a 42-19 victory, advancing to the Division 1 championship game on Friday night at the Coliseum against St. John Bosco, a 27-2 winner over defending champion Santa Margarita.

The man. The myth. The legend. Jaden Walk-Green interception. pic.twitter.com/Fkkg688gWD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

“All I can say is we’re firing on all cylinders,” said Centennial safety Jaden Walk-Green, who had a second-half interception, the 12th of his career, and also a fourth-down tackle in the first half to stuff the Trailblazers (11-1).

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Jaden Jefferson looks like he’s going to be practicing on Thanksgiving. 28-yard TD. Centennial 35, Sierra Canyon 13. 5:52 left. pic.twitter.com/c13b2wMI7E — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

Jefferson had a 28-yard touchdown run and Braylin Drake added a 37-yard touchdown run, both in the fourth quarter against a defense that hadn’t allowed more than 21 points all season. Jefferson passed for 179 yards and ran for 64 yards. Hale caught six passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Sierra Canyon rarely played from behind this season and its poor start put pressure on sophomore quarterback Ian Patterson, who had two passes intercepted in the second half. He finished 19 of 37 for 260 yards and two 27-yard touchdown passes to Homer King Webb. Jaxsen Stokes rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown but was limited to 38 yards in the first half.

Centennial strikes first as Malaki Davis finds the end zone for a 7-0 lead over Sierra Canyon! 🔥 @Cen10Football @MalakiDavis_0



Watch now on the @NFHSNetwork ⬇️https://t.co/qqyyIN1d0O pic.twitter.com/sHIRL5JGqF — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 21, 2026

It was a disastrous first quarter that left the Trailblazers in a difficult position. The Huskies ran the ball with ease behind their fully healthy offensive line. Davis had touchdown runs of 30 and 11 yards while rushing for 101 yards, giving Centennial a 14-0 lead. A fumble by Centennial set up Sierra Canyon’s only first-half score, a 17-yard touchdown run by Stokes. Hale’s 15-yard touchdown reception made it 21-6 Centennial at halftime.

Davis finished with 120 yards in 16 carries before leaving the game with a hand injury in the fourth quarter.

Easy. Quentin Hall 15-yard TD catch. Set up by 15-yard penalty. Corona Centennial 21, Sierra Canyon 6. 7:01 left in third. pic.twitter.com/IZLu6kqQcR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

Sierra Canyon left points on the board. Twice the Trailblazers went for it on fourth down and were stuffed on run plays. They also failed on a 40-yard field-goal attempt and a two-point conversion attempt. Patterson played for injured starter Demarco Hernandez and was 11-of-22 passing for 93 yards passing in the first half.

Sierra Canyon goes for it on fourth down. Stuffed. pic.twitter.com/pzYu3tEs33 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

“Damn it’s cold,” one Sierra Canyon player said warming up with temperatures in the low 50s.

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Corona Centennial defense swarms Sierra Canyon quarterback Ian Patterson in the first half of Division 1 semifinal playoff game. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

It could have been snowing, and Centennial’s longtime head coach, Logan, would still have come dressed wearing shorts. Ever since a night in the 1990s when he was serving as an assistant coach at Esperanza and wearing pants when the team lost, shorts have been his go-to outfit.

The man turned 60 years old a couple weeks ago and keeps testing his tolerance for cold weather. Now that’s called a superstitious coach. Even his top assistant, Anthony Catalano, a former Centennial quarterback, doesn’t do the shorts wardrobe.

So get ready for a great matchup at the Coliseum between two teams that fought their way to the final after stumbling in the regular season. St. John Bosco hasn’t given up a touchdown in two playoff games. Centennial’s offense has come alive thanks to an offensive line that got healthy.

“They didn’t know what was coming,” Centennial center Xavier Baca said of the Trailblazers’ powerful defensive line.