St. John Bosco edge rusher Richie Orosco celebrates after a win over Santa Margarita in the CIF-SS Open Division semifinals on Friday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

It was the most important drive of the season for St. John Bosco. Up 14-2 on the road against undefeated Santa Margarita, the Braves got the ball to start the second half. What ensued was a clinic on how to secure a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal victory.

The offense looked dead after the first few snaps, and faced third and 23 at their 11-yard line. But that’s when junior quarterback Koa Malau’ulu threw a screen pass to senior running back Maliq Allen, who juked and snaked through the defense for 24 yards.

More third-down conversions — and some help from a Santa Margarita roughing-the-punter penalty on fourth down — ultimately led to a three-yard touchdown catch for Allen to putthe Braves (9-3) ahead by three scores, and they went on to win 27-2.

Advertisement

Santa Margarita’s 17-game winning streak ended. Eagles coach Carson Palmer might be haunted by the number 27 — Santa Margarita’s last loss before Friday came in a 27-14 loss to St. John Bosco in October 2025.

After the win, St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro told his team that their work isn’t over. A matchup against Corona Centennial in the Division 1 championship game at the Coliseum awaits on Friday.

“We’re going to continue to chase what?” Negro prompted.

“Greatness,” his team responded in unison.

St. John Bosco’s defense exemplified that mantra, shutting out an Eagles offense that had been sputtering in recent weeks. Senior defensive lineman Richie Orosco came up with an interception in the first quarter after senior linebacker Josiah Poyer forcefully hit junior quarterback Fletch Palmer to send the ball into the air.

Advertisement

“We’re just doing our jobs,” Orosco said of the defensive success. “We came together as a team, as a brotherhood, and the rest is history.”

He was also quick to echo his coach’s mentality.

“They don’t hand out hardware for semifinal games,” Orosco said.

Orosco and Poyer each had a sack as the Braves pressured Palmer on most snaps. Sophomore cornerback Kingston Fatu also had an interception.

Palmer completed 15 of 24 passes for 136 yards. Santa Margarita junior receiver Grant Mosley, brother of USC star Trent Mosley, had two touches for just one yard. Freshman receiver Kiyan Callis did everything he could to spur the offense, finishing with nine catches for 87 yards.

The Eagles’ only points came when freshman linebacker Aydan Steen tackled Allen in the end zone for a safety, which made the score 7-2 in the first quarter.

After St. John Bosco lost 21-7 to Santa Margarita (11-1) in the regular season, Negro knew something had to change. He was looking for a few key things: protect the football and the quarterback, stay in front of the chains, don’t miss tackles and win the field-position battle. On the other side, Palmer said his team needed to dominate the run.

St. John Bosco didn’t turn the ball over, had multiple 20-, 30- and 40-yard plays, and limited the Santa Margarita run game to less than 40 yards. And while it was pinned inside the 15-yard line multiple times by good punting from senior Colin Hicks, that didn’t often matter.

Advertisement

The first touchdown drive covered 92 yards in three plays. Allen ran the ball 41 yards to start, and after a short gain, Malau’ulu found junior receiver D.J. Tubbs for a 48-yard touchdown catch up the seam.

Malau’ulu made his best play of the game at the end of the first half, evading the pass rush before launching a 34-yard pass to sophomore receiver Trevon Bates for a touchdown. That was after St. John Bosco was pushed out of field-goal range via a sack and a penalty. Malau’ulu completed 18 of 23 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Allen punched in the final touchdown, giving him two rushing scores and 77 yards. He also had 32 receiving yards and another touchdown. Tubbs finished with eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

While this season often seemed destined to end in a showdown between Santa Margarita and Sierra Canyon, St. John Bosco and Centennial had different plans and executed them.