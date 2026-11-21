Ethan Funk of Palisades High won the City Section Division I cross-country title on Saturday at Pierce College.

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Palisades High, known for producing plenty of cross-country champions, has another one to admire in junior Ethan Funk, who won the City Section Division I individual championship on Saturday along a sometimes muddy Pierce College course.

“He’s a great runner,” said Carson’s Miguel Mora, who finished a surprising 19th after being second at last week’s prelims.

Funk won in 14:51.20. Felipe Perez of Granada Hills Kennedy was second in 15:24.50.

“I was pretty confident before the race,” said Funk, who took the lead at the halfway point. “I knew I was the best. I just had to go out and execute.”

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Funk is Palisades’ second consecutive individual winner. Zach Cohen won last year ’s Division I race at Elysian Park. San Pedro won the team title, snapping Palisades’ streak of five in a row.

Unica Guerrero of Taft won the City Section Division I girls cross-country title. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Another program with a strong tradition is Taft, which won the Division I girls’ title behind Unica Guerrero, who placed first in 18:01.30.

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Southern Section

Mario Montoyo of Redondo Union ran the fastest time of the day for boys at the Southern Section championships on a rain course at Mt. SAC. He won the Division 1 race in 13:48.2. Trabuco Hills took the team title.

In Division 1 girls, Addyson Johns of Corona Santiago won the individual title in 15:50.4. San Clemente took the team title.

Boys team champions included Woodbridge (Division 2), West Torrance (Division 3), Foothill Technology (Division 4) and Viewpoint (Division 5).

Other champions for girls were Claremont (Division 2), Westlake (Division 3), JSerra (Division 4) and Hawthorne MSA (Division 5).

Teams and individuals advance to next Saturday’s state championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.