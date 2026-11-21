Andre Pommells of Corona Centennial High comes up with an interception against Sierra Canyon during the second half of a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal on Friday night.

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A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Henry De Assis, Irvine University: Rushed for 192 yards in win over Hacienda Heights Wilson.

• Malaki Davis, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sierra Canyon.

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• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Phoenix Vengco, Crescenta Valley: Rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in win over South Torrance.

• Matthew Montez, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.

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• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 139 yards and one touchdown in loss to Palos Verdes.

• Ryan Carter, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oak Park.

PASSING

• Thaddeus Breaux, L.A. Hamilton: Passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards in win over Venice.

• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns in win over Westchester.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for four touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.

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• Dylan Elmer, Irvine University: Passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over Hacienda Heights Wilson.

• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for 179 yards and one touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in defeat of Sierra Canyon.

• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in win over Crenshaw.

• Josiah Whipp, Aquinas: Passed for two touchdowns, rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown in win over Mary Star.

• JoJo Venegas, Nogales: Passed for 191 yards and ran for two touchdowns in win over Desert Hot Springs.

• Ocho Quinonez, Paramount: Passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Mirada.

RECEIVING

• Eric Wright, South East: Caught nine passes for 233 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Westchester.

• DJ Tubbs, St. John Bosco: Caught seven passes for 121 yards in win over Santa Margarita.

• Moises Keith-Chavez, Irvine University: Caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Hacienda Heights Wilson.

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• Homer King Webb, Sierra Canyon: Caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Nick Sandoval, Carson: Caught two touchdown passes in win over King/Drew.

DEFENSE

• Jalen Flowers, Palos Verdes: Had an interception, returned a punt 42 yards and caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Oxnard Pacifica.

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Made his 12th career interception and stuffed a fourth-down play vs. Sierra Canyon.

• Andre Pommells, Corona Centennial: Came up with an interception in the end zone in defeat of Sierra Canyon.

• Ben Mason, Foothill: Came up with the game-saving interception with 18 seconds left in win over St. Francis.

• Cooper Hladek, San Juan Hills: Made 13 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in win over Chaparral.

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• Joshua Carrillo, Banning: Made a game-clinching interception in overtime win against Granada Hills Kennedy.

• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Had 12 tackles, an interception and caught four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in win over Jefferson.

• Edward Rivera, Compton: Returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Moreno Valley.

• Donte Wright Jr., Long Beach Poly: Returned interception for a touchdown in win over Great Oak.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Tytus Salagi, Carson: Returned kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in defeat of King/Drew.

• Zion Anderson, Long Beach Poly: Returned kickoff 80 yards for touchdown vs. Great Oak.