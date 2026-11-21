High school football: Top performers in the Southland
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A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland this week.
RUSHING
• Henry De Assis, Irvine University: Rushed for 192 yards in win over Hacienda Heights Wilson.
• Malaki Davis, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sierra Canyon.
• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown in loss to Corona Centennial.
• Phoenix Vengco, Crescenta Valley: Rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in win over South Torrance.
• Matthew Montez, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.
• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 139 yards and one touchdown in loss to Palos Verdes.
• Ryan Carter, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oak Park.
PASSING
• Thaddeus Breaux, L.A. Hamilton: Passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards in win over Venice.
• Bryce Johnson, South East: Passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns in win over Westchester.
• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for four touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.
• Dylan Elmer, Irvine University: Passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over Hacienda Heights Wilson.
• Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial: Passed for 179 yards and one touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in defeat of Sierra Canyon.
• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in win over Crenshaw.
• Josiah Whipp, Aquinas: Passed for two touchdowns, rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown in win over Mary Star.
• JoJo Venegas, Nogales: Passed for 191 yards and ran for two touchdowns in win over Desert Hot Springs.
• Ocho Quinonez, Paramount: Passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Mirada.
RECEIVING
• Eric Wright, South East: Caught nine passes for 233 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Westchester.
• DJ Tubbs, St. John Bosco: Caught seven passes for 121 yards in win over Santa Margarita.
• Moises Keith-Chavez, Irvine University: Caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Hacienda Heights Wilson.
• Homer King Webb, Sierra Canyon: Caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.
• Nick Sandoval, Carson: Caught two touchdown passes in win over King/Drew.
DEFENSE
• Jalen Flowers, Palos Verdes: Had an interception, returned a punt 42 yards and caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Oxnard Pacifica.
• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Made his 12th career interception and stuffed a fourth-down play vs. Sierra Canyon.
• Andre Pommells, Corona Centennial: Came up with an interception in the end zone in defeat of Sierra Canyon.
• Ben Mason, Foothill: Came up with the game-saving interception with 18 seconds left in win over St. Francis.
• Cooper Hladek, San Juan Hills: Made 13 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in win over Chaparral.
• Joshua Carrillo, Banning: Made a game-clinching interception in overtime win against Granada Hills Kennedy.
• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Had 12 tackles, an interception and caught four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in win over Jefferson.
• Edward Rivera, Compton: Returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Moreno Valley.
• Donte Wright Jr., Long Beach Poly: Returned interception for a touchdown in win over Great Oak.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Tytus Salagi, Carson: Returned kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in defeat of King/Drew.
• Zion Anderson, Long Beach Poly: Returned kickoff 80 yards for touchdown vs. Great Oak.