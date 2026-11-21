Yann Kamagate dunks for St. Francis. He had 29 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Palisades.

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They sold out a high school gym for basketball on a Saturday night in November. That tells you a little bit of the excitement being generated at St. Francis, where 7-footer Yann Kamagate has joined 7-5 Cherif Millogo to form a duo that fans want to see, whether it’s to watch dunks or blocked shots.

Little kids were seeking Kamagate’s autograph after he scored 29 points and had 20 rebounds in a 77-63 win over Palisades. He took charge in the third quarter after St. Francis was clinging to a 34-31 halftime lead. He scored 13 points in an eight-minute demonstration of athleticism and grit. Millogo added 15 points.

EJ Popoola finished with 24 points for Palisades, which is 0-2 against Mission League teams Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and St. Francis.

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Tesoro 65, LACES 53: Owen Hatch made nine three-pointers and finished with 33 points for Tesoro.

Brentwood 90, Valencia: Ethan Hill had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Eagles’ opener. Auggie Sugarman scored 21 points and AJ Okoh added 19 points and eight assists for Brentwood.

Windward 70, Nazareth 51: Davey Harris poured in 34 points for Windward.

Anaheim Canyon 50, La Habra 39: Tolu Akomolafe had 18 points for Canyon.

Harvard-Westlake 84, Sylmar 38: The Wolverines cruised to victory.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 69, Los Alamitos 55: The duo of King Rachal and Jojo Nance contributed 21 and 20 points, respectively, for the Knights.

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Oak Park 66, Rancho Mirage 57: Easton Holmes delivered 35 points and 15 rebounds.

St. John Bosco 68, San Clemente 42: The 3-0 Braves received 19 points from David Conerly.

JSerra 51, Franklin (Tenn.) Page 32: The Lions completed their trip to Tennessee with a fourth consecutive win. Micah Cunningham finished with 15 points.

