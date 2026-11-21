Ethan Funk, right, of Palisades and Miguel Mora of Carson finished one-two, respectively, at the City Section Division I cross-country prelims. They will face off in Saturday’s finals at Pierce College.

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The rain has stopped, which is perfect timing for the City Section and Southern Section cross-country finals to be held Saturday at Pierce College and Mt. SAC, respectively. Because of soaked ground conditions, Southern Section runners will use the rain course.

In the City Section, the Division I boys’ race should feature a showdown between juniors Ethan Funk of Palisades and Miguel Mora of Carson. They finished one-two during last week’s preliminaries.

Trabuco Hills, Redondo Union, Warren and Beckman all won heats in the team competition for the Southern Section Division 1 prelims. Ayden Ramirez of Cajon led the individuals with a time of 14 minutes, 22.8 seconds. For Division 1 girls, Corona Santiago is the team to beat.

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Palisades is the heavy girls’ favorite in City Section Division I. Emily Rodriguez of Granada Hills Kennedy had the fastest time in the prelims.

The state championships will be held next Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

