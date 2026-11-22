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Because it has become rare for a top high school athlete to stay at the same school for four years, let’s take a moment to salute football players who ignored the agents sending text messages trying to get them to move and weren’t swayed by the constant wooing of parents seeking to buy a championship team with their wallet.

These are the players who simply bet on themselves and trusted the process.

It starts with a standing ovation for Elyjah Staples, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior at Marquez High in Huntington Park. If anyone were to become a target to steal, it would be Staples.

“You can’t get better in the City Section.”

“You can’t get exposure in the City Section.”

“You can’t get prepared for college in the City Section.”

Yes, it’s absolute nonsense, proven again by what Staples accomplished in four years of loyalty to Marquez.

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“He put us on the map,” coach Rudy Fortiz said.

He has a scholarship waiting for him at California when he graduates this semester and arrives at Berkeley in January.

“I thought I was going to lose him,” Fortiz said in what has become almost a yearly waiting game among football coaches seeing if their top player will be swooped away by the promises from the many recruiters for private and public schools who never get caught even though recruiting is illegal in high school sports.

What kept Staples at Marquez was his love for his school, confidence in defensive coordinator Greg Tucker, who has known Staples for years, and his motivation to prove he could earn a scholarship out of Marquez.

Elyjah Staples is a standout middle linebacker and tight end for Marquez. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

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“You don’t have to go to a big school to play if you have the grades and go to work,” Fortiz said.

That will be Staples’ legacy at Marquez as his name appears on TV screens in the coming years playing college football.

He was recruited to California to be a defensive end, but he’s being used as a middle linebacker and tight end for Marquez because that’s where the team needs him. He will do anything to help his team succeed.

Here's the City Section finals schedule.

Saturday at L.A. Southwest College

5 p.m. Carson vs. San Pedro, Open

1 p.m. Hamilton vs. Banning, Division I

Friday at Birmingham

7 p.m. Marquez vs. San Fernando Division II

3 p.m. South East vs. Roosevelt Division III — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

On Friday night in the City Section Division II semifinals, he had 12 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 20-6 win over top-seeded Jefferson. Marquez, the No. 12 seed, plays San Fernando on Friday at 7 p.m. at Birmingham for the Division II title.

“It shows everyone that you don’t have to be at a big-time school to accomplish your goals,” Staples said. “It feels good to prove people wrong. Going to Marquez gave me the opportunity to struggle and build a lifetime family. I’ve been given the opportunity of becoming a role model to not just a few people but the whole school, and I’ve been able to inspire a lot of kids even outside my own school.”

Add the name Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes to the list of four-year loyalists. A starting quarterback since his freshman season, he faced the yearly question, “Are you staying?” He earned a scholarship to Nevada and is trying to deliver a Southern Section Division 2 title against San Juan Hills on Saturday.

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Braylin Drake of Corona Centennial, a senior running back, was once headed for stardom as a sophomore until an injury. He suffered another injury as a junior. He stayed for his senior year despite starting out as a third-stringer. He has contributed mightily during Centennial’s journey to the Division 1 final on Friday at the Coliseum against St. John Bosco.

There are many more who deserve a big thank you for doing something that shouldn’t even be worthy of a story, but in the era of the transfer portal and parents seeking scholarships for their son at all costs, this is the reality of high school sports in 2026.

“I want to continue to inspire kids who come from smaller communities or a community that doesn’t have as many resources that it is possible to achieve your goals if you put your mind to it,” Staples said.

Amen.