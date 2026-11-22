Mater Dei, Redondo Union win girls’ volleyball state championships
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There was no stopping Mater Dei’s girls’ volleyball team this season.
The Monarchs concluded a 43-1 season by winning the state Open Division championship on Saturday with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Folsom at Santiago College.
Coach Dan O’Dell navigated tough matches this season against powerful Sierra Canyon. They were close, tough, pressure-filled moments in the Southern Section finals and the regional finals, but the Monarchs always found a way to come away victorious against Sierra Canyon.
Senior Westley Matavao, headed to UCLA, delivered clutch play all season. She had 19 kills and five aces against Folsom. It was the fourth state title for the Monarchs.
Also bringing home a state title was Redondo Union on Friday night in Division I. Redondo swept Branson 25-22, 25-22, 27-25. The Sea Hawks wanted to get rid of the memory losing to Long Beach Poly in the Southern Section Division 2 final.
One of the star players for Redondo Union has been sophomore Asofiafia So’oto, the daughter of UCLA linebackers coach Vic So’oto.
City Section power El Camino Real lost to Santa Cruz in the Division IV final.