UCLA-bound Westley Matavao, right, ended her high school girls volleyball career with a second straight state championship.

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There was no stopping Mater Dei’s girls’ volleyball team this season.

The Monarchs concluded a 43-1 season by winning the state Open Division championship on Saturday with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Folsom at Santiago College.

🏆🏐 Congratulations to Mater Dei - 2026 CIF State Open Division Girls Volleyball Champions! pic.twitter.com/wcSi1W8luJ — CIF State (@CIFState) November 22, 2026

Coach Dan O’Dell navigated tough matches this season against powerful Sierra Canyon. They were close, tough, pressure-filled moments in the Southern Section finals and the regional finals, but the Monarchs always found a way to come away victorious against Sierra Canyon.

Senior Westley Matavao, headed to UCLA, delivered clutch play all season. She had 19 kills and five aces against Folsom. It was the fourth state title for the Monarchs.

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🏆🏐 Congratulations to Redondo Union High School - 2026 CIF State Division I Girls Volleyball Champions! pic.twitter.com/FoBdFPUfPU — CIF State (@CIFState) November 21, 2026

Also bringing home a state title was Redondo Union on Friday night in Division I. Redondo swept Branson 25-22, 25-22, 27-25. The Sea Hawks wanted to get rid of the memory losing to Long Beach Poly in the Southern Section Division 2 final.

One of the star players for Redondo Union has been sophomore Asofiafia So’oto, the daughter of UCLA linebackers coach Vic So’oto.

City Section power El Camino Real lost to Santa Cruz in the Division IV final.