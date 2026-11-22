(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Before suffering a shoulder injury, NaVorro Bowman of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame delivered a dunk against Palisades.

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A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 1:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; (last rank)

1. SIERRA CANYON (2-0): vs. Santa Monica, Friday; 1

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0): NaVorro Bowman shoulder injury will sideline him at least a month; 2

3. MATER DEI (0-0): Monarchs open their season on Friday vs. Valley Vista; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-0): Showdown on Friday vs. Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope; 4

5. CRESPI (2-0): After missing opener, Isaiah Barnes returned for win over Santa Barbara; 6

6. ST. FRANCIS (2-0): 7-footer Yann Kamagate had 29 points and 20 rebounds in win over Palisades; 7

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7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0): Lots of JV players from last season are getting up to speed; 5

8. REDONDO UNION (1-0): Western Michigan commit Chris Sanders was strong in win over Calabasas; 8

9. DAMIEN (4-0): Spartans won the Sunny Hills tournament championship; 9

10. LA MIRADA (1-0): Showdown game on Friday vs. Long Beach Millikan; 10

11. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (1-0): Had opening win over Murrieta Valley; 11

12. PALISADES: (0-2): Losses to Notre Dame and St. Francis but Dolphins have potential to be state Open Division team; 12

13. BRENTWOOD (1-0): Ethan Hill starts with 28-point performance; 13

14. WINDWARD (2-0): Davey Smith scored 34 points; 14

15. CROSSROADS (2-0): Came away with 56-55 win over Oakwood; 15

16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0): Face Venice on Monday; 16

17. ETIWANDA (2-0): Devin Mitchell had big week for Eagles; 17

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0): Wins over Newport Harbor, Santa Ana, El Dorado, San Clemente; 18

19. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (1-1): Lost to Corona Centennial 70-56; 19

20. LOYOLA (1-0): Face Crossroads on Saturday; 20

21 HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (2-0): Face Archbishop Riordan on Saturday; 21

22. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (1-1): Crusaders are going to be high-scoring team; 22

23. ANAHEIM CANYON (4-1): Suffered 50-45 defeat to Rancho Cucamonga; 23

24. ST. BERNARD (0-0): Open season on Tuesday against San Gabriel Academy; 24

25. JSERRA (4-0): Lions picked up four wins on trip to Tennessee; NR