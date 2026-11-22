The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 1:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; (last rank)
1. SIERRA CANYON (2-0): vs. Santa Monica, Friday; 1
2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0): NaVorro Bowman shoulder injury will sideline him at least a month; 2
3. MATER DEI (0-0): Monarchs open their season on Friday vs. Valley Vista; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-0): Showdown on Friday vs. Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope; 4
5. CRESPI (2-0): After missing opener, Isaiah Barnes returned for win over Santa Barbara; 6
6. ST. FRANCIS (2-0): 7-footer Yann Kamagate had 29 points and 20 rebounds in win over Palisades; 7
7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0): Lots of JV players from last season are getting up to speed; 5
8. REDONDO UNION (1-0): Western Michigan commit Chris Sanders was strong in win over Calabasas; 8
9. DAMIEN (4-0): Spartans won the Sunny Hills tournament championship; 9
10. LA MIRADA (1-0): Showdown game on Friday vs. Long Beach Millikan; 10
11. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (1-0): Had opening win over Murrieta Valley; 11
12. PALISADES: (0-2): Losses to Notre Dame and St. Francis but Dolphins have potential to be state Open Division team; 12
13. BRENTWOOD (1-0): Ethan Hill starts with 28-point performance; 13
14. WINDWARD (2-0): Davey Smith scored 34 points; 14
15. CROSSROADS (2-0): Came away with 56-55 win over Oakwood; 15
16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0): Face Venice on Monday; 16
17. ETIWANDA (2-0): Devin Mitchell had big week for Eagles; 17
18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0): Wins over Newport Harbor, Santa Ana, El Dorado, San Clemente; 18
19. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (1-1): Lost to Corona Centennial 70-56; 19
20. LOYOLA (1-0): Face Crossroads on Saturday; 20
21 HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (2-0): Face Archbishop Riordan on Saturday; 21
22. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (1-1): Crusaders are going to be high-scoring team; 22
23. ANAHEIM CANYON (4-1): Suffered 50-45 defeat to Rancho Cucamonga; 23
24. ST. BERNARD (0-0): Open season on Tuesday against San Gabriel Academy; 24
25. JSERRA (4-0): Lions picked up four wins on trip to Tennessee; NR