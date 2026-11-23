JJ Giles, right, the son of Corona Centennial coach Josh Giles, with former Centennial star Jared McCain of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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The Giles family has much to be grateful for on Thanksgiving.

After being sidelined for months following a complicated operation for a knee injury, JJ Giles, the son of Corona Centennial basketball coach Josh Giles, is back playing.

Basketball is life in the Giles family, and JJ ended up repeating the eighth grade after not being able to go to school for seven months.

The smile is back, and so is the jump shot.

JJ has been hanging out with his father for years at Centennial games. Trouble began during a family vacation to Europe in 2025. JJ was having trouble walking. People were saying, “It’s growing pain.”

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It wasn’t.

A doctor needed to pull off a complicated, rare operation removing a bone in his knee. He was sidelined for 10 months. The path forward was uncertain.

The injury tested his father. He had many doctor’s appointments to get his son back walking and playing. Finally, there’s a path forward just as the basketball season has begun for Centennial, which is 3-0. JJ has been back playing for three months.

“He had so many blessings that went his way,” Josh Giles said. “There was no guarantee he was going to make a full recovery. So far, so good.”

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.