Prep basketball roundup: Savannah Myles is back doing big things for Westchester
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All-City guard Savannah Myles is back for Westchester’s girls’ basketball team, and that’s means trouble for opponents.
On Tuesday at the Redondo Beach tournament, Myles scored 24 points in Westchester’s 60-48 win over Bishop Alemany. Sky Newsome added 20 points.
Myles averaged 21.9 points as a junior.
Windward knocked off King/Drew 67-31 behind Emma Powell, who scored 15 points.
Valencia defeated Los Osos 67-43. Keira McLaughlin and Kamilla Basyrova each scored 17 points.
Sophomore Rudy Hopkins finished with 29 points in Redondo Union’s 75-68 win over Lynwood.
Sierra Canyon 79, Buchanan 55: Rosie Oladokun finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
Boys basketball
Chaminade 97, Sylmar 53: The Eagles picked up the victory with Sha’keir Willis scoring 25 points. Aiden Garcia scored 32 points for Sylmar.
Carson 69, Sage Hill 54: The Colts improved to 3-0. Kashus Perona scored 19 points.
Servite 90, San Juan Hills 46: Tariq Johnson led the Friars with 29 points.
Rolling Hills Prep 53, South Torrance 39: Carter Fulton scored 34 points.