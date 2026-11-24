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This week in high school basketball begins with a top girls’ tournament at Redondo Union.

The Battle at the Beach began on Monday and continues through Saturday.

Windward, with USC commit Charis Rainey, joins Sage Hill, Valencia, Oak Park, Rancho Christian and Fairmont Prep among the teams looking for early tests to see if they can be Open Division playoff teams.

Oak Park is scheduled to face Sage Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the featured matchup.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.