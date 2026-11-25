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For San Juan Hills High football coach Robert Frith and his son, Luke, the team’s star receiver, Saturday’s Southern Section Division 2 championship game against Palos Verdes might, or might not, be their final game together. Whatever happens, each is forever grateful for this time of father coaching son.

“It’s a surreal experience,” Luke said. “Growing up, you always see him coaching other kids. Finally to be the one he’s coaching is a great experience, and I’m grateful for it.”

Luke’s grandfather is also a coach for the team.

San Juan Hills receiver Luke Frith on playing for his father Robert. pic.twitter.com/dfthbphwDh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 24, 2026

There was a family scare last December when Robert had a sudden cardiac arrest incident while playing pickleball and was saved by paramedics.

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Luke, who is committed to Texas State, has been an offensive spark for the 11-2 Stallions with 74 receptions for 1,214 yards and 15 touchdowns.

During car rides, practices and games, he and his dad learned to trust each other by understanding their roles.

“You have to laugh off the bad times and move on to the next, and it’s been a blessing,” Luke said.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.