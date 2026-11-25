The Coliseum will be the site for Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 football final between Corona Centennial and St. John Boco.

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Without a doubt, St. John Bosco (9-3) playing Corona Centennial (9-3) on Friday night at the Coliseum for the Southern Section Division 1 championship is the game of the year. Two programs in peak form guided by elite coaches with fans who expect nothing less than championships.

Centennial, one of the few public schools to annually stay competitive with the top private schools, is the last public school to win a Division 1 championship in 2015. The Huskies’ Matt Logan has 314 victories and is nearing the end of a Hall of Fame coaching career. During the regular season, the Huskies played with an offensive line that wasn’t at full strength. In the playoffs, completely healthy, Centennial has scored 87 points in two playoff wins.

Way back in August, St. John Bosco was the preseason No. 1 team. Then came stumbles and losses to Bishop Gorman, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei. Coach Jason Negro, in reaching his 11th final in 17 years, was trying to figure out why the defense was giving up too many big-play touchdowns on passes. There were turnovers, interceptions and crazy penalties.

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Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan will get to wear his shorts again in Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 final against St. John Bosco at the Coliseum. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Everything changed in the playoffs. The real St. John Bosco showed up. The defense hasn’t allowed any points in wins over Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita. The running game is gaining momentum and quarterback Koa Malau’ulu is gaining confidence.

“We have two great programs that have battled for many years,” Logan said.

Said Negro: “Centennial probably brings a little bit more challenge to us and our program because of how well coached they are. [Coach Logan] is obviously the gold standard when it comes to high school football in Southern California.”

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It all sets up what should be a wonderful night of high school football, matching best against best. If you watch the game, you’ll understand how much different Division 1 football is in Southern California. The amount of talent on the field is real. These two programs have been sending players to college and the NFL for decades. Centennial was blown out in last year’s final at the Rose Bowl. This is a different team now that the versatile Jaden Walk-Green is healthy.

Football Championships are this weekend! Purchase your tickets ahead on https://t.co/1TVvmD0qp1. pic.twitter.com/y4ApXvo0Fe — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) November 23, 2026

Let’s examine some other fun matchups this weekend.

FRIDAY

City Section Division II

Marquez vs. San Fernando at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

It could be the final game for interim coach Johnny Sanders of San Fernando. He has been selected head coach at Pasadena. Marquez was the No. 12 seed but has come on strong behind linebacker/tight end Elyjah Staples.

Southern Section Division 3

Villa Park vs. Long Beach Poly at El Modena, 7 p.m.

The longtime Division 1 power Jackrabbits started the season 2-4 but have been rolling ever since sophomore quarterback Trevor Scott became eligible. Defensive back Donte Wright is a Miami commit well known for making big plays. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Titchenal has been a surprise for Villa Park, passing for 2,492 yards and 23 touchdowns.

SATURDAY

City Section Open Division

Carson (11-1) vs. San Pedro (9-2) at L.A. Southwest College, 5 p.m.

It’s a rematch of the Marine League game won by Carson 35-0. Quarterback Seth Solorio will have to perform at its his best. Few teams have been able to contain Carson quarterback Chris Fields III. You get to pick your poison because he’s good running or passing. The City Section has a history of teams losing during the regular season and coming back to win the rematch. San Pedro needs to embrace that culture.

City Section Division I

Hamilton (8-5) vs. Wilmington Banning (7-6) at L.A. Southwest College, 1 p.m.

The chance to see sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Breaux of Hamilton will be entertaining enough. This program has been turned around quickly by coach Elijah Asante, who must respect a Banning team that upset top-seeded Granada Hills Kennedy in overtime. Quarterback Noa Tuvalu has passed for nearly 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns for Banning.

Southern Section Division 2

Palos Verdes (12-1) at San Juan Hills (11-2), 7 p.m.

The fantastic duo of quarterback Ryan Rakowski and receiver Jalen Flowers gets tested against a San Juan Hills defense that made all the weapons of top-seeded Chaparral suddenly look average in an upset win last week. In his first season as a kicker, soccer player Trevor Koko is 13 of 14 on field-goal attempts. The winner should be in good position to go for a state championship.