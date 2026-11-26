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When you coach high school football in the City Section, you expect one obstacle after another. If you’re not prepared to keep looking for a path forward, you shouldn’t be coaching.

Anthony Jackson, the head coach of South East, which plays in City Section Division III final against Roosevelt at 3 p.m. Friday at Birmingham, remembers the time Los Angeles High wouldn’t pay for a Hudl account and he had to figure out a way to see and trade film. He bought a PlayStation video console and got burned DVDs. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Anthony Jackson is someone you want to be coached by. Coached at Los Angeles, now at South East. Preaches “hard work.” Walk-on. Works for Metro. pic.twitter.com/JWoa3G2MUR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 25, 2026

Jackson left Los Angeles for South East this year, and he was hired after an interviewing committee that included linebacker Jayden Garcia gave approval.

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“He sounded honest,” Garcia said.

The players love him, but quarterback Bryce Johnson, who has passed for 3,062 yards and 27 touchdowns, initially had some worries when Jackson first told him, “We’re going to run the ball 100%”

It was a test to see Johnson’s reaction. “He was like, ‘What?’” Jackson said laughing.

Here's the City Section finals schedule.

Saturday at L.A. Southwest College

5 p.m. Carson vs. San Pedro, Open

1 p.m. Hamilton vs. Banning, Division I

Friday at Birmingham

7 p.m. Marquez vs. San Fernando Division II

3 p.m. South East vs. Roosevelt Division III — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

Jackson is a walk-on coach who works in logistics full time for L.A. Metro. Ever since he was at Los Angeles, he has put up statistics and reported scores after wins and losses. His integrity is something his players see first hand when receiving a life lesson every season about what he expects and believes in.

“He’s been amazing,” defensive back Eric Wright said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.