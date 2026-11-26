Prep talk: South East football coach Anthony Jackson counts his blessings
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When you coach high school football in the City Section, you expect one obstacle after another. If you’re not prepared to keep looking for a path forward, you shouldn’t be coaching.
Anthony Jackson, the head coach of South East, which plays in City Section Division III final against Roosevelt at 3 p.m. Friday at Birmingham, remembers the time Los Angeles High wouldn’t pay for a Hudl account and he had to figure out a way to see and trade film. He bought a PlayStation video console and got burned DVDs. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Jackson left Los Angeles for South East this year, and he was hired after an interviewing committee that included linebacker Jayden Garcia gave approval.
“He sounded honest,” Garcia said.
The players love him, but quarterback Bryce Johnson, who has passed for 3,062 yards and 27 touchdowns, initially had some worries when Jackson first told him, “We’re going to run the ball 100%”
It was a test to see Johnson’s reaction. “He was like, ‘What?’” Jackson said laughing.
Jackson is a walk-on coach who works in logistics full time for L.A. Metro. Ever since he was at Los Angeles, he has put up statistics and reported scores after wins and losses. His integrity is something his players see first hand when receiving a life lesson every season about what he expects and believes in.
“He’s been amazing,” defensive back Eric Wright said.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.