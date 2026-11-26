On Thanksgiving morning, two nephews and the son of Agoura coach Dustin Croick play football.

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On Thanksgiving morning, under a cloudless sky and on an empty Agoura High football field, two nephews and the son of football coach Dustin Croick engaged in their own Super Bowl for ages 6 to 11.

“Yes!” one cried after running 50 yards for a touchdown while waiting for the real teenage stars to arrive to begin Thanksgiving practice in preparation for a Saturday showdown with Aquinas to decide the Southern Section Division 5 championship.

Yes, Thanksgiving is for getting together with family, for sharing stories, for being nice to people you dislike and telling others you appreciate their kindness.

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6 feet 2. 190 pounds. 15 years old. Freshman QB. Agoura High. Emerson Andrews. The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/2uDZ05mzfX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 26, 2026

But it’s also about playing or watching football, and virtually every team set to play this weekend for a City Section or Southern Section championship held practice on Thursday morning with their football family.

Some teams are in their 16th week (those that started playing in Hawaii). Some players ache with every step. Some coaches are afraid to tell their wives, “Honey, one more week.”

It’s a tradition unlike any other embraced by football fans and parents and passed on for generations.

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By the way, the nephews of Croick were visiting from New York and smiling about sunshine in November.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend’s championship games on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy. State football playoff pairings come out on Sunday around 1 p.m., with each section championship team earning a spot.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.